The Phoenix Suns (42-35) will look to continue a four-game winning streak when they visit the Oklahoma City Thunder (38-40) on Sunday, April 2, 2023 at Paycom Center as 5.5-point favorites. The game airs at 7:00 PM ET on BSOK and BSAZ.

Thunder vs. Suns Game Info & Odds

  • Date: Sunday, April 2, 2023
  • Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • How to Watch on TV: BSOK and BSAZ
  • Location: Oklahoma City, Oklahoma
  • Venue: Paycom Center

Thunder vs. Suns Score Prediction

  • Prediction: Thunder 115 - Suns 114

Spread & Total Prediction for Thunder vs. Suns

  • Pick ATS: Thunder (+ 5.5)
  • Pick OU: Under (236.5)
  • The Thunder's .577 ATS win percentage (45-32-1 ATS Record) is higher than the Suns' .494 mark (38-36-3 ATS Record) in 2022-23.
  • Oklahoma City covers the spread when it is a 5.5-point underdog or more 66.7% of the time. That's more often than Phoenix covers as a favorite of 5.5 or more (53.8%).
  • Oklahoma City and its opponents have exceeded the point total 52.6% of the time this season (41 out of 78). That's more often than Phoenix and its opponents have (36 out of 77).
  • As a moneyline favorite this year, the Suns are 33-14, while the Thunder are 22-28 as moneyline underdogs.

Thunder Performance Insights

  • In 2022-23, Oklahoma City is fifth-best in the league on offense (117.4 points scored per game) and ranked 19th on defense (116.4 points allowed).
  • With 24.3 assists per game, the Thunder are 21st in the NBA.
  • The Thunder are 14th in the NBA in 3-pointers made (12.1 per game) and 17th in 3-point percentage (35.7%).
  • Oklahoma City attempts 36.7% percent of its shots from behind the 3-point line, and 63.3% percent from inside it. In terms of makes, 28.1% of Oklahoma City's buckets are 3-pointers, and 71.9% are 2-pointers.

