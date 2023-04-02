Carlos Correa and the Minnesota Twins (2-0) continue their 2023 campaign with an early-season contest against the Kansas City Royals (0-2) at Kauffman Stadium on Sunday, April 2. First pitch is scheduled for 2:10 PM ET.

The favored Twins have -155 moneyline odds against the underdog Royals, who are listed at +125. An 8-run total is set in this matchup.

Royals vs. Twins Time and TV Channel

Date: Sunday, April 2, 2023

Sunday, April 2, 2023 Time: 2:10 PM ET

2:10 PM ET TV: BSKC

BSKC Location: Kansas City, Missouri

Kansas City, Missouri Venue: Kauffman Stadium

Kauffman Stadium Probable Pitchers: Joe Ryan - MIN (0-0, 0.00 ERA) vs Brad Keller - KC (0-0, 0.00 ERA)

Royals vs. Twins Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Check out the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup listed at individual sportsbooks.

Royals vs. Twins Betting Trends and Insights

The Twins won 55, or 60.4%, of the 91 games they played as favorites last season.

Last season, the Twins won 26 of their 38 games, or 68.4%, when favored by at least -155 on the moneyline.

Bookmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that Minnesota has a 60.8% chance to win.

The Twins hit 89 home runs away from home last season (1.1 per game).

Minnesota slugged .390 with 2.8 extra-base hits per game away from home.

The Royals were underdogs in 134 games last season and came away with the win 52 times (38.8%) in those contests.

Last year, the Royals won 25 of 79 games when listed as at least +125 on the moneyline.

Kansas City hit 65 homers at home last season (0.8 per game).

The Royals averaged 2.7 extra-base hits per game while slugging .399 in home contests.

Royals Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL Central Rank Win World Series +20000 24th 4th

