After going 0-for-2 in his most recent game, Nicky Lopez and the Kansas City Royals take on the Minnesota Twins (who will start Joe Ryan) at 2:10 PM ET on Sunday.

Nicky Lopez Game Info & Props vs. the Twins

  • Game Day: Sunday, April 2, 2023
  • Game Time: 2:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Kauffman Stadium
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on fuboTV!
  • Twins Starter: Joe Ryan
  • TV Channel: BSKC
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1300)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +275)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +210)

Nicky Lopez At The Plate (2022)

  • Lopez hit .229 with 12 doubles, four triples and 29 walks.
  • Lopez got a hit in 51.1% of his 141 games last year, with more than one hit in 16.3% of those games.
  • He did not hit a long ball last year in the 141 games he appeared in.
  • In 19 of 141 games last season, Lopez picked up an RBI, and he had one game with more than one RBI.
  • In 34.0% of his games last year (48 of 141), he touched home plate at least one time, and in three (2.1%) he scored two or more runs.

Nicky Lopez Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away
67 GP 67
.242 AVG .218
.291 OBP .275
.309 SLG .245
11 XBH 5
0 HR 0
11 RBI 9
31/13 K/BB 32/16
7 SB 6
Home Away
69 GP 72
36 (52.2%) Games w/1+ Hit 36 (50.0%)
13 (18.8%) Games w/2+ Hits 10 (13.9%)
25 (36.2%) Games w/1+ Run 23 (31.9%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
10 (14.5%) Games w/1+ RBI 9 (12.5%)

Twins Pitching Rankings (2022)

  • The Twins pitching staff was 20th in MLB last season with a collective 8.4 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Twins' 3.98 team ERA ranked 19th among all league pitching staffs.
  • The Twins gave up 184 total home runs last season (1.1 per game) to rank 21st in baseball.
  • Ryan will start for the Twins, his first this season.
  • The 26-year-old righty started and threw six scoreless innings when he last appeared Friday, Sept. 30 against the Detroit Tigers.
  • Over his 27 appearances last season he compiled a 13-8 record, had a 3.55 ERA, and a 1.102 WHIP.
