After going 0-for-2 in his most recent game, Nicky Lopez and the Kansas City Royals take on the Minnesota Twins (who will start Joe Ryan) at 2:10 PM ET on Sunday.

Nicky Lopez Game Info & Props vs. the Twins

Game Day: Sunday, April 2, 2023

2:10 PM ET Stadium: Kauffman Stadium

Watch this game on fuboTV! Twins Starter: Joe Ryan

Joe Ryan TV Channel: BSKC

BSKC Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1300)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1300) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +275)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +275) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +210)

Nicky Lopez At The Plate (2022)

Lopez hit .229 with 12 doubles, four triples and 29 walks.

Lopez got a hit in 51.1% of his 141 games last year, with more than one hit in 16.3% of those games.

He did not hit a long ball last year in the 141 games he appeared in.

In 19 of 141 games last season, Lopez picked up an RBI, and he had one game with more than one RBI.

In 34.0% of his games last year (48 of 141), he touched home plate at least one time, and in three (2.1%) he scored two or more runs.

Nicky Lopez Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away 67 GP 67 .242 AVG .218 .291 OBP .275 .309 SLG .245 11 XBH 5 0 HR 0 11 RBI 9 31/13 K/BB 32/16 7 SB 6 Home Away 69 GP 72 36 (52.2%) Games w/1+ Hit 36 (50.0%) 13 (18.8%) Games w/2+ Hits 10 (13.9%) 25 (36.2%) Games w/1+ Run 23 (31.9%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 10 (14.5%) Games w/1+ RBI 9 (12.5%)

Twins Pitching Rankings (2022)