Nate Eaton Player Prop Bets: Royals vs. Twins - April 2
Published: Apr. 2, 2023 at 8:26 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Nate Eaton -- 0-for-3 in his last game -- will be in action for the Kansas City Royals against the Minnesota Twins, with Joe Ryan on the hill, on April 2 at 2:10 PM ET.
In his last game he had a hitless showing (0-for-3) against the Twins.
Nate Eaton Game Info & Props vs. the Twins
- Game Day: Sunday, April 2, 2023
- Game Time: 2:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Kauffman Stadium
- Live Stream: Watch this game on fuboTV!
- Twins Starter: Joe Ryan
- TV Channel: BSKC
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +875)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +280)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +185)
Nate Eaton At The Plate (2022)
- Eaton hit .267 with four doubles, three triples, a home run and 10 walks.
- In 45.5% of his games last year (20 of 44), Eaton got a base hit, and in six of those games (13.6%) he recorded two or more hits.
- He went deep once out of 44 games a year ago, leaving the ballpark in 0.8% of his plate appearances.
- In 11 of 44 games last year, Eaton picked up an RBI, and he had one game with more than one RBI.
- In 13 of 44 games last year (29.5%), he crossed home plate safely, including two games with multiple runs.
Nate Eaton Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)
|Home
|Away
|18
|GP
|18
|.280
|AVG
|.255
|.333
|OBP
|.333
|.360
|SLG
|.418
|3
|XBH
|5
|0
|HR
|1
|5
|RBI
|7
|12/4
|K/BB
|18/6
|6
|SB
|5
|Home
|Away
|21
|GP
|23
|11 (52.4%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|9 (39.1%)
|3 (14.3%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|3 (13.0%)
|7 (33.3%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|6 (26.1%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|1 (4.3%)
|5 (23.8%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|6 (26.1%)
Twins Pitching Rankings (2022)
- The Twins pitching staff was 20th in MLB last season with a collective 8.4 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Twins' 3.98 team ERA ranked 19th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Twins pitchers combined to allow 184 total home runs last year (1.1 per game). That ranked 21st in baseball.
- Ryan will make his first start of the season for the Twins.
- The 26-year-old right-hander last appeared Friday, Sept. 30 against the Detroit Tigers, when he started and went six scoreless innings.
- Over his 27 appearances last season he finished with a 3.55 ERA and a 1.102 WHIP, putting together a 13-8 record.
