After going 1-for-4 in his most recent game, Kyle Isbel and the Kansas City Royals face the Minnesota Twins (who will start Joe Ryan) at 2:10 PM ET on Sunday.

In his last game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-4) against the Twins.

Kyle Isbel Game Info & Props vs. the Twins

Game Day: Sunday, April 2, 2023

2:10 PM ET Stadium: Kauffman Stadium

Joe Ryan TV Channel: BSKC

BSKC Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +165)

Kyle Isbel At The Plate (2022)

Isbel hit .210 with 10 doubles, four triples, five home runs and 16 walks.

In 37.1% of his 105 games last season, Isbel picked up a hit. He also had 14 multi-hit games in 2022.

He went yard in five games a year ago (out of 105 opportunities, 4.8%), leaving the ballpark in 1.8% of his trips to home plate.

In 19.0% of his games a season ago (20 of 105), Isbel drove home a run. In five of those games (4.8%) he recorded two or more RBIs, and he had three or more in two contests.

He scored in 26 of 105 games last year (24.8%), including five multi-run games (4.8%).

Kyle Isbel Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away 46 GP 38 .257 AVG .154 .291 OBP .231 .414 SLG .248 13 XBH 6 3 HR 2 14 RBI 14 35/5 K/BB 40/11 8 SB 1 Home Away 54 GP 51 25 (46.3%) Games w/1+ Hit 14 (27.5%) 10 (18.5%) Games w/2+ Hits 4 (7.8%) 17 (31.5%) Games w/1+ Run 9 (17.6%) 3 (5.6%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (3.9%) 11 (20.4%) Games w/1+ RBI 9 (17.6%)

