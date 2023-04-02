Hunter Dozier Player Prop Bets: Royals vs. Twins - April 2
Published: Apr. 2, 2023 at 8:28 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
After going 0-for-4 in his most recent game, Hunter Dozier and the Kansas City Royals face the Minnesota Twins (who will hand the ball to Joe Ryan) at 2:10 PM ET on Sunday.
In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0-for-4) against the Twins.
Hunter Dozier Game Info & Props vs. the Twins
- Game Day: Sunday, April 2, 2023
- Game Time: 2:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Kauffman Stadium
- Twins Starter: Joe Ryan
- TV Channel: BSKC
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +175)
Hunter Dozier At The Plate (2022)
- Dozier hit .236 with 26 doubles, four triples, 12 home runs and 34 walks.
- Dozier picked up a hit in 55.0% of his games last year (71 of 129), with more than one hit in 26 of them (20.2%).
- He homered in 9.3% of his games in 2022 (12 of 129), including 2.4% of his trips to the dish.
- Dozier picked up an RBI in 22.5% of his 129 games last year, with two or more RBIs in 7.8% of those contests (10). He drove in three or more runs in two games.
- In 30.2% of his games last year (39 of 129), he touched home plate at least one time, and in eight (6.2%) he scored two or more runs.
Hunter Dozier Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)
|Home
|Away
|66
|GP
|60
|.258
|AVG
|.214
|.298
|OBP
|.286
|.403
|SLG
|.371
|22
|XBH
|20
|5
|HR
|7
|19
|RBI
|22
|61/13
|K/BB
|64/21
|2
|SB
|2
|Home
|Away
|68
|GP
|61
|38 (55.9%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|33 (54.1%)
|15 (22.1%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|11 (18.0%)
|19 (27.9%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|20 (32.8%)
|5 (7.4%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|7 (11.5%)
|13 (19.1%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|16 (26.2%)
Twins Pitching Rankings (2022)
- The Twins pitching staff was 20th in MLB last season with a collective 8.4 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Twins had a 3.98 team ERA that ranked 19th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Twins gave up 184 total home runs last season (1.1 per game) to rank 21st in baseball.
- Ryan will take the mound to start for the Twins, his first of the season.
- The 26-year-old right-hander started and threw six scoreless innings when he last appeared on Friday, Sept. 30 against the Detroit Tigers.
- In his 27 appearances last season he put together a 13-8 record, had a 3.55 ERA, and a 1.102 WHIP.
