The Kansas City Royals and Franmil Reyes, who went 0-for-2 last time out, battle Joe Ryan and the Minnesota Twins at Kauffman Stadium, Sunday at 2:10 PM ET.

Franmil Reyes Game Info & Props vs. the Twins

  • Game Day: Sunday, April 2, 2023
  • Game Time: 2:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Kauffman Stadium
  • Twins Starter: Joe Ryan
  • TV Channel: BSKC
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -143)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +170)

Franmil Reyes At The Plate (2022)

  • Reyes hit .221 with 17 doubles, two triples, 14 home runs and 30 walks.
  • Reyes got a hit in 68 of 118 games a season ago, with multiple hits in 25 of those games.
  • Including the 118 games he logged a plate appearance in last season, he homered in 14 of them (11.9%), hitting a home run in 3% of his trips to the plate.
  • Reyes picked up an RBI in 35 games last year out 118 (29.7%), including 11 multi-RBI outings (9.3%). He drove in three or more runs in one game.
  • In 31.4% of his games last year (37 of 118), he touched home plate at least one time, and in six (5.1%) he scored more than once.

Franmil Reyes Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away
51 GP 65
.262 AVG .191
.312 OBP .244
.372 SLG .359
11 XBH 22
4 HR 10
18 RBI 29
64/13 K/BB 93/17
1 SB 1
Home Away
52 GP 66
33 (63.5%) Games w/1+ Hit 35 (53.0%)
12 (23.1%) Games w/2+ Hits 13 (19.7%)
17 (32.7%) Games w/1+ Run 20 (30.3%)
4 (7.7%) Games w/1+ HR 10 (15.2%)
15 (28.8%) Games w/1+ RBI 20 (30.3%)

Twins Pitching Rankings (2022)

  • The pitching staff for the Twins had a collective 8.4 K/9 last season, which ranked 20th in the league.
  • The Twins' 3.98 team ERA ranked 19th among all league pitching staffs.
  • Twins pitchers combined to give up 184 total home runs last year (1.1 per game). That ranked 21st in baseball.
  • Ryan will make his first start of the season for the Twins.
  • The 26-year-old right-hander started and threw six scoreless innings when he last appeared Friday, Sept. 30 against the Detroit Tigers.
  • In 27 games last season he finished with a 13-8 record and had a 3.55 ERA and a 1.102 WHIP.
