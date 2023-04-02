Aaron Wiggins could make a big impact for the Oklahoma City Thunder on Sunday at 7:00 PM ET, against the Phoenix Suns.

In his most recent action, a 121-117 loss to the Pacers, Wiggins totaled 12 points.

Let's break down the prop bets available for Wiggins, using stats and trends to make good predictions.

Aaron Wiggins Prop Bets vs. the Suns

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 6.5 6.6 5.7 Rebounds 2.5 3.0 2.6 Assists -- 1.2 0.5 PRA -- 10.8 8.8 PR -- 9.6 8.3 3PM 0.5 0.7 0.6



Aaron Wiggins Insights vs. the Suns

This season, Aaron Wiggins has made 2.6 shots from the floor per game, which accounts for 5.0% of his team's total makes.

This season, he's accounted for 4.7% of his team's three-pointers made, averaging 0.7 per game.

Wiggins' opponents, the Suns, have one of the slowest offensive tempos, ranking 22nd, averaging 101.4 possessions per game, while his Thunder average 104.7 per game, fourth-highest among NBA teams.

Defensively, the Suns are fourth in the NBA, giving up 111.5 points per game.

On the glass, the Suns have allowed 42.8 rebounds per game, which puts them 12th in the league.

The Suns allow 23.4 assists per game, fourth-ranked in the NBA.

The Suns concede 11.5 made 3-pointers per game, fourth-ranked in the league.

Aaron Wiggins vs. the Suns

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 3/19/2023 12 7 2 0 0 0 2 3/8/2023 18 6 1 0 0 0 1 2/24/2023 19 4 1 1 0 1 1

