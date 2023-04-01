Vinnie Pasquantino -- 0-for-3 in his last game -- will be in action for the Kansas City Royals versus the Minnesota Twins, with Sonny Gray on the hill, on April 1 at 4:10 PM ET.

Vinnie Pasquantino Game Info & Props vs. the Twins

Game Day: Saturday, April 1, 2023

4:10 PM ET Stadium: Kauffman Stadium

Watch this game on fuboTV! Twins Starter: Sonny Gray

Sonny Gray TV Channel: BSKC

BSKC Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +175)

Vinnie Pasquantino At The Plate (2022)

Pasquantino hit .295 with 11 doubles, 10 home runs and 36 walks.

Pasquantino had a hit in 50 of 72 games last season, with multiple hits in 22 of those games.

He homered in 13.9% of his games in 2022 (10 of 72), including 3.4% of his trips to the dish.

Pasquantino drove in a run in 18 of 72 games last year, with multiple RBIs in eight of them. He drove in three or more runs in one game.

He scored in 23 of 72 games last year (31.9%), including scoring multiple runs twice.

Vinnie Pasquantino Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away 32 GP 40 .318 AVG .278 .422 OBP .357 .551 SLG .384 13 XBH 8 6 HR 4 14 RBI 13 10/20 K/BB 24/16 0 SB 1 Home Away 32 GP 40 22 (68.8%) Games w/1+ Hit 28 (70.0%) 10 (31.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 12 (30.0%) 14 (43.8%) Games w/1+ Run 9 (22.5%) 6 (18.8%) Games w/1+ HR 4 (10.0%) 9 (28.1%) Games w/1+ RBI 9 (22.5%)

