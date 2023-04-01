Royals vs. Twins Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - April 1
Published: Apr. 1, 2023 at 9:41 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Saturday's contest between the Minnesota Twins (1-0) and Kansas City Royals (0-1) squaring off at Kauffman Stadium has a projected final score of 2-0 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of the Twins, so expect a competitive matchup. The game will start at 4:10 PM ET on April 1.
The Twins will look to Sonny Gray against the Royals and Jordan Lyles.
Royals vs. Twins Game Info & Odds
- When: Saturday, April 1, 2023 at 4:10 PM ET
- Where: Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri
- How to Watch on TV: BSKC
Royals vs. Twins Score Prediction
Our pick for this game is Twins 2, Royals 1.
Total Prediction for Royals vs. Twins
- Total Prediction: Under 8 runs
Royals Performance Insights
- The Royals came away with 52 wins in the 134 contests they were listed as the underdogs in last season.
- Last season, Kansas City came away with a win 18 times in 66 chances when named as an underdog of at least +140 or worse on the moneyline.
- The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Royals have a 41.7% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.
- Last season Kansas City had the No. 24 offense in MLB action, scoring four runs per game (640 total runs).
- The Royals' 4.72 team ERA ranked 27th among all league pitching staffs.
Royals Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|March 30
|Twins
|L 2-0
|Zack Greinke vs Pablo Lopez
|April 1
|Twins
|-
|Jordan Lyles vs Sonny Gray
|April 2
|Twins
|-
|Brad Keller vs Joe Ryan
|April 3
|Blue Jays
|-
|Brady Singer vs José Berríos
|April 4
|Blue Jays
|-
|Kris Bubic vs Yusei Kikuchi
|April 5
|Blue Jays
|-
|Zack Greinke vs Alek Manoah
|April 6
|Blue Jays
|-
|Jordan Lyles vs Kevin Gausman
