Franmil Reyes -- 0-for-4 in his last game -- will be in action for the Kansas City Royals versus the Minnesota Twins, with Sonny Gray on the mound, on April 1 at 4:10 PM ET.

Franmil Reyes Game Info & Props vs. the Twins

Game Day: Saturday, April 1, 2023

4:10 PM ET

4:10 PM ET Stadium: Kauffman Stadium

Sonny Gray TV Channel: BSKC

BSKC Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -139)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -139) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +200)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +200) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)

Franmil Reyes At The Plate (2022)

Reyes hit .221 with 17 doubles, two triples, 14 home runs and 30 walks.

Reyes got a hit 68 times last season in 118 games (57.6%), including 25 multi-hit games (21.2%).

He hit a long ball in 14 games a year ago (out of 118 opportunities, 11.9%), leaving the ballpark in 3% of his trips to the plate.

Reyes picked up an RBI in 35 out of 118 games last year (29.7%), with more than one RBI in 11 of them (9.3%).

He scored in 31.4% of his 118 games last year, with two or more runs in 5.1% of those games (six).

Franmil Reyes Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away 51 GP 65 .262 AVG .191 .312 OBP .244 .372 SLG .359 11 XBH 22 4 HR 10 18 RBI 29 64/13 K/BB 93/17 1 SB 1 Home Away 52 GP 66 33 (63.5%) Games w/1+ Hit 35 (53.0%) 12 (23.1%) Games w/2+ Hits 13 (19.7%) 17 (32.7%) Games w/1+ Run 20 (30.3%) 4 (7.7%) Games w/1+ HR 10 (15.2%) 15 (28.8%) Games w/1+ RBI 20 (30.3%)

Twins Pitching Rankings (2022)