The Oklahoma City Thunder, Jaylin Williams included, face the Indiana Pacers on Friday at 7:00 PM ET.

Williams, in his last game, had seven points, six rebounds and two steals in a 107-106 win over the Pistons.

Now let's examine Williams' available prop bets, with a particular eye on stats and trends to help you make good picks.

Jaylin Williams Prop Bets vs. the Pacers

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 7.5 5.9 6.7 Rebounds 5.5 4.9 5.3 Assists -- 1.5 1.8 PRA -- 12.3 13.8 PR 13.5 10.8 12 3PM 0.5 0.9 1.1



Jaylin Williams Insights vs. the Pacers

This season, he's put up 3.1% of the Thunder's attempted field goals, as he's averaging 4.8 per contest.

He's attempted 2.3 threes per game, or 3.9% of his team's shots from beyond the arc this season.

Williams' Thunder average 104.7 possessions per game, second-highest among NBA teams, while the Pacers are one of the league's fastest, ranking third with 104.7 possessions per contest.

The Pacers allow 119.1 points per game, 29th-ranked in the league.

The Pacers concede 45.2 rebounds per game, ranking 28th in the NBA.

In terms of assists, the Pacers are 27th in the NBA, giving up 26.4 per game.

The Pacers are the 20th-ranked squad in the league at allowing threes, giving up 12.5 made 3-pointers per game.

Jaylin Williams vs. the Pacers

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 1/18/2023 16 5 0 1 1 0 0

