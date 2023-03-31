The Oklahoma City Thunder, Isaiah Joe included, hit the court versus the Indiana Pacers on Friday at 7:00 PM ET.

In a 107-106 win over the Pistons (his previous game) Joe put up 12 points.

In this article we will break down Joe's prop bets, using stats to help you make good picks.

Isaiah Joe Prop Bets vs. the Pacers

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 15.5 9.4 11.6 Rebounds 3.5 2.4 3.1 Assists -- 1.2 1.3 PRA 20.5 13 16 PR 18.5 11.8 14.7 3PM 2.5 2.2 2.1



Isaiah Joe Insights vs. the Pacers

Joe is responsible for attempting 6.6% of his team's field goal attempts this season with 6.9 per game.

He's knocked down 2.2 threes per game, or 16.5% of his team's makes from beyond the arc this season.

The Thunder average the second-most possessions per game with 104.7. His opponents, the Pacers, have one of the fastest tempos, ranking third with 104.7 possessions per contest.

The Pacers are the 29th-best defensive team in the league, giving up 119.1 points per game.

Allowing 45.2 rebounds per game, the Pacers are the 28th-ranked squad in the league.

Looking at assists, the Pacers are 27th in the NBA, allowing 26.4 per contest.

In terms of 3-pointers, the Pacers are 20th in the NBA, giving up 12.5 makes per game.

Isaiah Joe vs. the Pacers

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 1/18/2023 22 23 4 1 7 1 2

