The Minnesota Twins and Kansas City Royals will send Pablo Lopez and Zack Greinke to the hill, respectively, on Opening Day at Kauffman Stadium. First pitch is at 4:10 PM ET.

Royals vs. Twins Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Thursday, March 30, 2023

Royals Batting & Pitching Performance

The Royals hit just 138 homers last season, which ranked 26th in the league.

Fueled by 424 extra-base hits, the Royals ranked 23rd in MLB with a .380 slugging percentage last season.

Kansas City had a team batting average of .244 last season, which ranked 14th among MLB teams.

Kansas City scored the 24th-most runs in the majors last season with 640 (four per game).

The Royals had an on-base percentage of .307 last season, which ranked 21st in the majors.

Kansas City averaged the 25th-most strikeouts per nine innings (7.6) in the majors last season.

Royals pitchers had a combined ERA of 4.72 last year, which ranked 27th in MLB.

Kansas City had a combined 1.471 WHIP as a pitching staff, first-highest in MLB.

Royals Probable Starting Pitcher

Greinke will make his first start of the season for the Royals.

The 39-year-old right-hander hasn't pitched since last season. He last appeared on Monday, Oct. 3 against the Cleveland Guardians, when he pitched six innings as the starter.

Royals Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Royals Starter Opponent Starter 3/30/2023 Twins - Home Zack Greinke Pablo Lopez 4/1/2023 Twins - Home Jordan Lyles Sonny Gray 4/2/2023 Twins - Home Brad Keller Joe Ryan 4/3/2023 Blue Jays - Home Brady Singer José Berríos 4/4/2023 Blue Jays - Home Kris Bubic Yusei Kikuchi 4/5/2023 Blue Jays - Home - -

