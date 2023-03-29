Josh Giddey and his Oklahoma City Thunder teammates match up versus the Detroit Pistons on Wednesday at 8:00 PM ET.

Last time out, which was on March 28, Giddey put up 31 points, 10 rebounds and nine assists in a 137-134 loss against the Hornets.

In this article we will look at Giddey's prop bets, using stats to help you make good selections.

Josh Giddey Prop Bets vs. the Pistons

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 20.5 16.5 18.4 Rebounds 9.5 7.9 9.1 Assists 7.5 6.2 5.8 PRA 37.5 30.6 33.3 PR 29.5 24.4 27.5 3PM 1.5 1.0 1.3



Josh Giddey Insights vs. the Pistons

Giddey is responsible for attempting 14.7% of his team's field goal attempts this season with 14.6 per game.

He's knocked down 1.0 threes per game, or 7.5% of his team's makes from beyond the arc this season.

The Thunder average the second-most possessions per game with 104.8. His opponents, the Pistons, have a middling offensive tempo, ranking 16th with 102.7 possessions per contest.

The Pistons concede 118.7 points per contest, 27th-ranked in the NBA.

The Pistons are the 26th-ranked team in the league, allowing 45.1 rebounds per game.

Looking at assists, the Pistons have conceded 25.8 per contest, 17th in the league.

The Pistons are the 10th-ranked team in the league at allowing threes, giving up 12 made 3-pointers per contest.

Josh Giddey vs. the Pistons

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 11/7/2022 25 9 6 2 0 1 0

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.