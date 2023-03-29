The Colorado Avalanche (44-23-6) -- who've won three in a row -- host the Minnesota Wild (43-22-9) on Wednesday at 10:00 PM ET.

The Avalanche-Wild game can be watched on TNT, TVAS, and SN360, so tune in to catch the action.

Avalanche Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

  • When: Wednesday, March 29, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: TNT, TVAS, and SN360
  • Where: Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado

Avalanche vs. Wild Head-to-Head

Date Home Away Result
2/15/2023 Wild Avalanche 3-2 COL
10/17/2022 Wild Avalanche 6-3 COL

Avalanche Stats & Trends

  • The Avalanche have given up 198 total goals (2.7 per game), ranking fourth in league play for the fewest goals against.
  • The Avalanche's 239 total goals (3.3 per game) rank 14th in the league.
  • Over the past 10 contests, the Avalanche have secured 95.0% of the possible points with a 9-1-0 record.
  • On the defensive side, the Avalanche have allowed 2.1 goals per game (21 total) over those 10 matchups.
  • They are scoring at a 4.0 goals-per-game average (40 total) over that stretch.

Avalanche Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win %
Nathan MacKinnon 62 32 63 95 36 39 44.2%
Mikko Rantanen 73 48 40 88 39 53 46.9%
Cale Makar 58 17 49 66 48 50 -
Artturi Lehkonen 62 20 29 49 12 24 17.4%
J.T. Compher 73 16 32 48 24 26 48.8%

Wild Stats & Trends

  • The Wild's total of 194 goals conceded (2.6 per game) is third in the league.
  • The Wild have 217 goals this season (2.9 per game), 23rd in the NHL.
  • Over the last 10 games, the Wild are 7-1-2 (75.0% of possible points).
  • Defensively, the Wild have given up 28 goals (2.8 per game) in those 10 matchups.
  • They are scoring at a 4.2 goals-per-game average (42 total) over that time.

Wild Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win %
Kirill Kaprizov 65 39 35 74 52 48 40%
Mats Zuccarello 72 22 43 65 40 40 38.2%
Matthew Boldy 74 28 29 57 37 48 57.5%
Joel Eriksson Ek 74 23 34 57 14 41 49.2%
Marcus Johansson 73 15 24 39 29 27 42.6%

