The Colorado Avalanche (44-23-6) will try to prolong a three-game win streak when they square off against the Minnesota Wild (43-22-9) at home on Wednesday, March 29 at 10:00 PM ET on TNT, TVAS, and SN360.

Avalanche vs. Wild Game Info

When: Wednesday, March 29, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Wednesday, March 29, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET TV Channel: TNT, TVAS, and SN360

TNT, TVAS, and SN360 Where: Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado

Favorite Underdog Total Avalanche (-165) Wild (+140) 6

Avalanche Betting Insights

The Avalanche have put together a 32-20 record when favored on the moneyline this season.

Colorado has a 21-11 record (winning 65.6% of its games) when it has played as a moneyline favorite of -165 or shorter.

The Avalanche have a 62.3% chance to win this contest based on the moneyline's implied probability.

Colorado's 73 matches this season have finished above this game's total of 6 goals 36 times.

Avalanche vs. Wild Rankings

Avalanche Total (Rank) Wild Total (Rank) 239 (14th) Goals 217 (23rd) 198 (4th) Goals Allowed 194 (3rd) 59 (5th) Power Play Goals 50 (15th) 46 (15th) Shorthanded Goals Allowed 45 (12th)

Avalanche Advanced Stats

Four of Colorado's past 10 games went over.

The average amount of goals in the Avalanche's past 10 games is 0.3 more than the over/under of 6 set for this game.

In their last 10 games, the Avalanche are putting up 2.1 more goals per game than their season-long average.

The Avalanche offense's 239 total goals (3.3 per game) rank 14th in the league.

The Avalanche are ranked fourth in league action for the fewest goals against this season, having allowed 198 total goals (2.7 per game).

With a +41 goal differential, they're ranked eighth-best in the league.

