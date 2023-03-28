Josh Giddey and P.J. Washington are two players to watch when the Oklahoma City Thunder (37-38) and the Charlotte Hornets (25-51) play at Paycom Center on Tuesday. Tip-off is slated for 8:00 PM ET.

How to Watch Thunder vs. Hornets

  • Game Day: Tuesday, March 28
  • Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
  • Arena: Paycom Center
  • Location: Oklahoma City, Oklahoma
Thunder's Last Game

The Thunder won their previous game against the Trail Blazers, 118-112, on Sunday. Gilgeous-Alexander led the way with 31 points, and also had two rebounds and three assists.

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander 31 2 3 4 0 0
Jalen Williams 23 5 4 2 0 2
Isaiah Joe 20 7 5 2 0 5

Thunder Players to Watch

  • Gilgeous-Alexander leads his squad in both points (31.3) and assists (5.4) per contest, and also puts up 4.8 rebounds. Defensively, he posts 1.7 steals (third in the NBA) and 1 block.
  • Giddey is tops on his team in both rebounds (7.9) and assists (6.1) per game, and also posts 16.3 points. Defensively, he averages 0.8 steals and 0.4 blocked shots.
  • Jalen Williams puts up 13.7 points, 4.5 rebounds and 3.2 assists per contest. At the other end, he posts 1.3 steals and 0.5 blocked shots.
  • Luguentz Dort is averaging 13.7 points, 2.1 assists and 4.4 rebounds per contest.
  • Isaiah Joe is putting up 9.1 points, 1.2 assists and 2.4 rebounds per contest.

Top Performers (Last 10 Games)

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander 25.8 3.9 3.1 1.4 0.5 0.5
Josh Giddey 16.3 8.8 5.4 0.8 0.3 1.3
Jalen Williams 14.9 5.9 3.6 1.2 0.2 0.9
Luguentz Dort 11.2 5 1.9 0.9 0.5 2.1
Jaylin Williams 6.8 4.7 1.5 0.9 0.4 1.1

