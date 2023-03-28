How to Watch the Thunder vs. Hornets Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for March 28
Published: Mar. 28, 2023 at 1:31 PM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
The Oklahoma City Thunder (37-38) will try to build on a five-game home winning streak when they square off against the Charlotte Hornets (25-51) on March 28, 2023 at Paycom Center.
Keep reading for everything you need to know about this matchup between the Thunder and Hornets, including how to catch the action live with a free trial to fuboTV.
Thunder vs. Hornets Game Info
- When: Tuesday, March 28, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- Where: Paycom Center in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma
- TV: Bally Sports
Thunder Stats Insights
- The Thunder are shooting 46.6% from the field this season, one percentage point lower than the 47.6% the Hornets allow to opponents.
- Oklahoma City has a 23-12 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 47.6% from the field.
- The Thunder are the 13th best rebounding team in the league, the Hornets rank eighth.
- The Thunder record 117.4 points per game, just 0.3 more points than the 117.1 the Hornets allow.
- Oklahoma City is 26-8 when scoring more than 117.1 points.
Thunder Home & Away Comparison
- The Thunder are putting up 121.1 points per game at home. Away from home, they are averaging 113.8 points per contest.
- Oklahoma City allows 115.4 points per game when playing at home this season, compared to 117.1 on the road.
- The Thunder are draining 12.6 three-pointers per game with a 37.1% shooting percentage from three-point land in home games, which is 0.6 more threes and 2.3% points better than they're averaging away from home (12 threes per game, 34.8% three-point percentage).
Thunder Injuries
|Name
|Game Status
|Injury
|Kenrich Williams
|Out For Season
|Wrist
|Lindy Waters III
|Out
|Foot
|Shai Gilgeous-Alexander
|Questionable
|Ankle
