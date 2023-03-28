The Oklahoma City Thunder (37-38) host the Charlotte Hornets (25-51) after winning five home games in a row. The Thunder are favored by 9.5 points in the contest, which tips at 8:00 PM ET on Tuesday, March 28, 2023.

Thunder vs. Hornets Odds & Info

When: Tuesday, March 28, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Tuesday, March 28, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET Where: Paycom Center in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma

Paycom Center in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma TV: BSOK and BSSE

Favorite Spread Over/Under Thunder -9.5 -

Check out the latest NBA odds and place your bets on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Thunder Betting Records & Stats

A total of 42 of Oklahoma City's 76 games with a set total have hit the over (55.3%).

So far this season, the Thunder have compiled a 45-29-0 record against the spread.

Oklahoma City has won 13, or 56.5%, of the 23 games it has played as the favorite this season.

Oklahoma City has been at least a -400 moneyline favorite three times this season and won all of those games.

The Thunder have a 80% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

Thunder vs. Hornets Over/Under Stats

Thunder vs Hornets Total Facts Games Over % of Games Over Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Thunder 0 0% 117.4 228.5 116.2 233.3 230.5 Hornets 0 0% 111.1 228.5 117.1 233.3 229.6

Additional Thunder Insights & Trends

The Thunder have gone 6-4 over their last 10 games, with a 4-5 record against the spread during that span.

Three of Thunder's last 10 contests have gone over the total.

Oklahoma City has a worse record against the spread at home (22-14-0) than it does in away games (23-15-0).

The Thunder put up 117.4 points per game, only 0.3 more points than the 117.1 the Hornets give up.

When Oklahoma City puts up more than 117.1 points, it is 26-7 against the spread and 26-8 overall.

New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got a great offer for new users! Be sure to use our link to get this fantastic first-time player promotion.

Thunder vs. Hornets Betting Splits

Thunder and Hornets Betting Information ATS Record ATS Record Against 9.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Thunder 45-29 2-1 42-33 Hornets 36-40 13-8 32-44

Thunder vs. Hornets Point Insights

Scoring Insights Thunder Hornets 117.4 Points Scored (PG) 111.1 5 NBA Rank (PPG) 27 26-7 ATS Record Scoring AVG+ 18-4 26-8 Overall Record Scoring AVG+ 16-6 116.2 Points Allowed (PG) 117.1 19 NBA Rank (PAPG) 22 22-3 ATS Record Allowing < AVG 26-13 20-5 Overall Record Allowing < AVG 21-18

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.