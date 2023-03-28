Thunder vs. Hornets: Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Spread, Home/Road Splits
Published: Mar. 28, 2023 at 7:23 AM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
The Oklahoma City Thunder (37-38) host the Charlotte Hornets (25-51) after winning five home games in a row. The Thunder are favored by 9.5 points in the contest, which tips at 8:00 PM ET on Tuesday, March 28, 2023.
Thunder vs. Hornets Odds & Info
- When: Tuesday, March 28, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- Where: Paycom Center in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma
- TV: BSOK and BSSE
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|Thunder
|-9.5
|-
Thunder Betting Records & Stats
- A total of 42 of Oklahoma City's 76 games with a set total have hit the over (55.3%).
- So far this season, the Thunder have compiled a 45-29-0 record against the spread.
- Oklahoma City has won 13, or 56.5%, of the 23 games it has played as the favorite this season.
- Oklahoma City has been at least a -400 moneyline favorite three times this season and won all of those games.
- The Thunder have a 80% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.
Thunder vs. Hornets Over/Under Stats
|Games Over
|% of Games Over
|Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|Thunder
|0
|0%
|117.4
|228.5
|116.2
|233.3
|230.5
|Hornets
|0
|0%
|111.1
|228.5
|117.1
|233.3
|229.6
Additional Thunder Insights & Trends
- The Thunder have gone 6-4 over their last 10 games, with a 4-5 record against the spread during that span.
- Three of Thunder's last 10 contests have gone over the total.
- Oklahoma City has a worse record against the spread at home (22-14-0) than it does in away games (23-15-0).
- The Thunder put up 117.4 points per game, only 0.3 more points than the 117.1 the Hornets give up.
- When Oklahoma City puts up more than 117.1 points, it is 26-7 against the spread and 26-8 overall.
Thunder vs. Hornets Betting Splits
|ATS Record
|ATS Record Against 9.5+ Point Spread
|Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|Thunder
|45-29
|2-1
|42-33
|Hornets
|36-40
|13-8
|32-44
Thunder vs. Hornets Point Insights
|Thunder
|Hornets
|117.4
|111.1
|5
|27
|26-7
|18-4
|26-8
|16-6
|116.2
|117.1
|19
|22
|22-3
|26-13
|20-5
|21-18
