Luguentz Dort will hope to make a difference for the Oklahoma City Thunder on Tuesday at 8:00 PM ET, against the Charlotte Hornets.

Last time out, which was on March 26, Dort posted six points, six rebounds and two steals in a 118-112 win versus the Trail Blazers.

Below, we break down Dort's stats and trends to help you find the most appealing prop bets.

Luguentz Dort Prop Bets vs. the Hornets

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 15.5 13.7 11.2 Rebounds 4.5 4.4 5.0 Assists -- 2.1 1.9 PRA 22.5 20.2 18.1 PR 20.5 18.1 16.2 3PM 2.5 1.9 2.1



Luguentz Dort Insights vs. the Hornets

This season, Luguentz Dort has made 4.6 shots from the floor per game, which adds up to 9.7% of his team's total makes.

He's made 1.9 threes per game, or 14.0% of his team's makes from beyond the arc this season.

Dort's opponents, the Hornets, have a neutral offensive tempo, averaging 101.4 possessions per game, while his Thunder average 104.7 per game, sixth-highest among NBA teams.

Defensively, the Hornets are ranked 22nd in the NBA, giving up 117.1 points per game.

The Hornets give up 46.4 rebounds per game, ranking 29th in the league.

In terms of assists, the Hornets are 18th in the league, giving up 25.8 per game.

In terms of 3-pointers, the Hornets are ranked 16th in the NBA, giving up 12.4 makes per contest.

Luguentz Dort vs. the Hornets

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 12/29/2022 28 22 1 2 5 0 2

