The Portland Trail Blazers (32-41) will host the Oklahoma City Thunder (36-38) after losing five home games in a row.

Thunder vs. Trail Blazers Game Info

Thunder Stats Insights

  • The Thunder make 46.6% of their shots from the field this season, which is 2.2 percentage points lower than the Trail Blazers have allowed to their opponents (48.8%).
  • In games Oklahoma City shoots better than 48.8% from the field, it is 21-4 overall.
  • The Trail Blazers are the 26th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Thunder sit at 12th.
  • The Thunder put up just 1.2 more points per game (117.4) than the Trail Blazers give up (116.2).
  • Oklahoma City is 26-11 when scoring more than 116.2 points.

Thunder Home & Away Comparison

  • The Thunder average 121.1 points per game at home, compared to 113.6 points per game on the road, a difference of 7.5 points per contest.
  • Oklahoma City is ceding 115.4 points per game this season at home, which is 1.8 fewer points than it is allowing away from home (117.2).
  • When playing at home, the Thunder are making 0.6 more threes per game (12.6) than in road games (12). They also have a better three-point percentage at home (37.1%) compared to when playing on the road (34.9%).

Thunder Injuries

Name Game Status Injury
Kenrich Williams Out For Season Wrist

