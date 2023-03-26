The Oklahoma City Thunder (36-38) will be monitoring just one player on the injury report heading into their Sunday, March 26 matchup with the Portland Trail Blazers (32-41) at Moda Center, which starts at 7:00 PM ET.

The Thunder enter this matchup after a 116-111 loss to the Lakers on Friday. Josh Giddey scored a team-high 27 points for the Thunder in the loss.

Oklahoma City Thunder Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG Kenrich Williams PF Out For Season Wrist 8 4.9 2

Start playing daily fantasy basketball today at FanDuel -- sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Portland Trail Blazers Injury Report Today

Trail Blazers Injuries: Jusuf Nurkic: Out (Knee), Jerami Grant: Out (Quadricep), Justise Winslow: Out (Ankle), Damian Lillard: Out (Calf), Anfernee Simons: Out (Foot)

Thunder vs. Trail Blazers Game Info

When: Sunday, March 26, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Sunday, March 26, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Moda Center in Portland, Oregon

Moda Center in Portland, Oregon TV: ROOT Sports NW and BSOK

Watch the NBA and other live sports without cable! Use our link to get a free trial with fuboTV.

Thunder Season Insights

The Thunder score 117.4 points per game, just 1.2 more points than the 116.2 the Trail Blazers give up.

Oklahoma City is 26-11 when scoring more than 116.2 points.

The Thunder have seen a decrease in scoring recently, putting up 112.3 points per game in their last 10 contests, 5.1 points fewer than the 117.4 they've scored this year.

Oklahoma City makes 12.3 three-pointers per game (13th in the league) at a 36% rate (16th in the NBA), compared to the 12.9 its opponents make while shooting 35.9% from deep.

The Thunder's 112.1 points per 100 possessions on offense rank 14th in the NBA, and the 111.1 points they allow per 100 possessions rank 10th in the league.

Thunder vs. Trail Blazers Betting Info

Favorite Spread Total Thunder -10 232

Want to place a bet on this matchup? Get a first deposit bonus when you sign up for DraftKings Sportsbook using our link today!

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.