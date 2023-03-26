The Portland Trail Blazers (32-41) host the Oklahoma City Thunder (36-38) after losing five home games in a row. The Thunder are favored by 9.5 points in the contest, which begins at 7:00 PM ET on Sunday, March 26, 2023. The matchup has a point total of 232.5.

Thunder vs. Trail Blazers Odds & Info

  • When: Sunday, March 26, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
  • Where: Moda Center in Portland, Oregon
  • TV: ROOT Sports NW and BSOK
Favorite Spread Over/Under
Thunder -9.5 232.5

Thunder Betting Records & Stats

  • Oklahoma City's 74 games this season have gone over this contest's total of 232.5 points 38 times.
  • Oklahoma City has an average point total of 233.7 in its contests this year, 1.2 more points than this game's over/under.
  • The Thunder are 45-28-0 against the spread this season.
  • This season, Oklahoma City has been favored 22 times and won 12, or 54.5%, of those games.
  • Oklahoma City has played as a favorite of -450 or more twice this season and won both games.
  • The implied probability of a win from the Thunder, based on the moneyline, is 81.8%.

Thunder vs. Trail Blazers Over/Under Stats

Thunder vs Trail Blazers Total Facts
Games Over 232.5 % of Games Over 232.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total
Thunder 38 51.4% 117.4 231.6 116.3 232.5 230.4
Trail Blazers 34 46.6% 114.2 231.6 116.2 232.5 229.3

Additional Thunder Insights & Trends

  • The Thunder have gone 6-4 over their past 10 games, with a 5-4 record against the spread in that span.
  • The Thunder have gone over the total in four of their last 10 outings.
  • Oklahoma City sports a worse record against the spread at home (22-14-0) than it does on the road (23-14-0).
  • The 117.4 points per game the Thunder put up are just 1.2 more points than the Trail Blazers give up (116.2).
  • When Oklahoma City scores more than 116.2 points, it is 28-8 against the spread and 26-11 overall.

Thunder vs. Trail Blazers Betting Splits

Thunder and Trail Blazers Betting Information
ATS Record ATS Record Against 9.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
Thunder 45-28 2-0 42-32
Trail Blazers 34-39 2-3 37-36

Thunder vs. Trail Blazers Point Insights

Scoring Insights
Thunder Trail Blazers
117.4
Points Scored (PG)
 114.2
5
NBA Rank (PPG)
 15
28-8
ATS Record Scoring AVG+
 20-6
26-11
Overall Record Scoring AVG+
 21-5
116.3
Points Allowed (PG)
 116.2
19
NBA Rank (PAPG)
 18
27-6
ATS Record Allowing < AVG
 24-13
24-9
Overall Record Allowing < AVG
 23-14

