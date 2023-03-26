Thunder vs. Trail Blazers: Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Spread, Home/Road Splits
The Portland Trail Blazers (32-41) host the Oklahoma City Thunder (36-38) after losing five home games in a row. The Thunder are favored by 9.5 points in the contest, which begins at 7:00 PM ET on Sunday, March 26, 2023. The matchup has a point total of 232.5.
Thunder vs. Trail Blazers Odds & Info
- When: Sunday, March 26, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Moda Center in Portland, Oregon
- TV: ROOT Sports NW and BSOK
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|Thunder
|-9.5
|232.5
Thunder Betting Records & Stats
- Oklahoma City's 74 games this season have gone over this contest's total of 232.5 points 38 times.
- Oklahoma City has an average point total of 233.7 in its contests this year, 1.2 more points than this game's over/under.
- The Thunder are 45-28-0 against the spread this season.
- This season, Oklahoma City has been favored 22 times and won 12, or 54.5%, of those games.
- Oklahoma City has played as a favorite of -450 or more twice this season and won both games.
- The implied probability of a win from the Thunder, based on the moneyline, is 81.8%.
Thunder vs. Trail Blazers Over/Under Stats
|Games Over 232.5
|% of Games Over 232.5
|Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|Thunder
|38
|51.4%
|117.4
|231.6
|116.3
|232.5
|230.4
|Trail Blazers
|34
|46.6%
|114.2
|231.6
|116.2
|232.5
|229.3
Additional Thunder Insights & Trends
- The Thunder have gone 6-4 over their past 10 games, with a 5-4 record against the spread in that span.
- The Thunder have gone over the total in four of their last 10 outings.
- Oklahoma City sports a worse record against the spread at home (22-14-0) than it does on the road (23-14-0).
- The 117.4 points per game the Thunder put up are just 1.2 more points than the Trail Blazers give up (116.2).
- When Oklahoma City scores more than 116.2 points, it is 28-8 against the spread and 26-11 overall.
Thunder vs. Trail Blazers Betting Splits
|ATS Record
|ATS Record Against 9.5+ Point Spread
|Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|Thunder
|45-28
|2-0
|42-32
|Trail Blazers
|34-39
|2-3
|37-36
Thunder vs. Trail Blazers Point Insights
|Thunder
|Trail Blazers
|117.4
|114.2
|5
|15
|28-8
|20-6
|26-11
|21-5
|116.3
|116.2
|19
|18
|27-6
|24-13
|24-9
|23-14
