The Portland Trail Blazers (32-41) will host the Oklahoma City Thunder (36-38) after losing five home games in a row. The game tips at 7:00 PM ET on Sunday, March 26, 2023.

In this article, you can check out odds and spreads for the Thunder vs. Trail Blazers matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Thunder vs. Trail Blazers Game Info

  • Date: Sunday, March 26, 2023
  • Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • How to Watch on TV: ROOT Sports NW and BSOK
  • Location: Portland, Oregon
  • Venue: Moda Center

Thunder vs. Trail Blazers Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup across several sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Thunder Moneyline Trail Blazers Moneyline
DraftKings Thunder (-9.5) 232 -425 +340
BetMGM Thunder (-9.5) 232.5 -450 +350
PointsBet Thunder (-9.5) 232 -417 +330
Tipico Thunder (-6.5) - -280 +235

Thunder vs. Trail Blazers Betting Trends

  • The Thunder are outscoring opponents by 1.1 points per game with a +79 scoring differential overall. They put up 117.4 points per game (fifth in the NBA) and give up 116.3 per contest (19th in the league).
  • The Trail Blazers' -148 scoring differential (being outscored by two points per game) is a result of putting up 114.2 points per game (15th in NBA) while giving up 116.2 per contest (18th in league).
  • These two teams score a combined 231.6 points per game, 0.4 fewer points than this matchup's point total.
  • Combined, these teams surrender 232.5 points per game, 0.5 more points than this matchup's total.
  • Oklahoma City has won 44 games against the spread this season, while failing to cover or pushing 30 times.
  • Portland has won 33 games against the spread this season, while failing to cover or pushing 40 times.

Thunder and Trail Blazers NBA Title Odds

Odds To Win Championship Odds To Make Finals Odds To Make Playoffs
Thunder +80000 +30000 +285
Trail Blazers +100000 +90000 -

