Sunday's game features the Kansas Jayhawks (22-11) and the Arkansas Razorbacks (24-12) matching up at Allen Fieldhouse (on March 26) at 3:00 PM. This matchup, according to our computer prediction, will result in a 71-66 victory for Kansas.

The Jayhawks came out on top in their most recent outing 64-55 against Nebraska on Thursday.

Kansas vs. Arkansas Game Info

When: Sunday, March 26, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET

Sunday, March 26, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET Where: Allen Fieldhouse in Lawrence, Kansas

Use this link to get a free trial of fuboTV, where you can watch every women's tournament game and other live sports without cable!

Kansas vs. Arkansas Score Prediction

Prediction: Kansas 71, Arkansas 66

Kansas Schedule Analysis

The Jayhawks' best victory this season came against the Iowa State Cyclones, a squad ranked inside the AP's Top 25 (No. 17). The Jayhawks brought home the 98-93 win at home on March 1.

The Jayhawks have three Quadrant 1 wins, tied for the 43rd-most in the country. But they also have nine Quadrant 1 losses, tied for the 40th-most.

Against Quadrant 2 teams, Kansas is 6-1 (.857%) -- tied for the 27th-most victories.

Against Quadrant 3 teams, the Jayhawks are 8-1 (.889%) -- tied for the 30th-most victories.

Kansas 2022-23 Best Wins

98-93 at home over Iowa State (No. 17/AP Poll) on March 1

77-50 on the road over Arizona (No. 25/AP Poll) on December 8

80-65 on the road over Oklahoma State (No. 40) on December 31

66-57 at home over Oklahoma State (No. 40) on February 26

64-55 at home over Nebraska (No. 49) on March 23

Watch college hoops all season on all your devices without cable with a seven-day free trial on fuboTV!

Kansas Performance Insights