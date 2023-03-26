The Colorado Avalanche (42-23-6) visit the Arizona Coyotes (27-34-12) at Mullett Arena on Sunday, March 26 at 3:00 PM ET on NHL Network, BSAZ, and ALT. The Coyotes are on a six-game home winning streak.

Avalanche vs. Coyotes Game Info

When: Sunday, March 26, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET

Sunday, March 26, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET TV Channel: NHL Network, BSAZ, and ALT

NHL Network, BSAZ, and ALT Where: Mullett Arena in Tempe, Arizona

Favorite Underdog Total Avalanche (-300) Coyotes (+250) 6.5

Avalanche Betting Insights

The Avalanche have won 60.0% of their games this season when favored on the moneyline (30-20).

Colorado is 5-2 (winning 71.4% of its games) when it has played as a moneyline favorite of -300 or shorter.

The Avalanche have an implied moneyline win probability of 75.0% in this contest.

In 26 of 71 matches this season, Colorado and its opponent have combined for more than 6.5 goals.

Avalanche vs. Coyotes Rankings

Avalanche Total (Rank) Coyotes Total (Rank) 231 (18th) Goals 201 (27th) 194 (4th) Goals Allowed 250 (23rd) 57 (6th) Power Play Goals 41 (22nd) 46 (16th) Shorthanded Goals Allowed 67 (32nd)

Avalanche Advanced Stats

In its past 10 contests, Colorado hit the over three times.

The Avalanche have had an average of 6.6 total goals scored in their past 10 games, 0.1 higher than this game's over/under.

In their past 10 games, the Avalanche are scoring 2.5 more goals per game than their season-long average.

The Avalanche are ranked 18th in the league with 231 goals this season, an average of 3.2 per contest.

The Avalanche have conceded the fourth-fewest goals in NHL play this season, 194 (2.7 per game).

The team's goal differential is eighth-best in the league at +37.

