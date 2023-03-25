The No. 4 seed UConn Huskies (28-8) will play for a spot in the NCAA Tournament Final Four against the No. 3 seed Gonzaga Bulldogs (31-5) on Saturday at T-Mobile Arena. Bookmakers have installed as 2.5-point favorites to win the final game in the West Region bracket, which begins at 8:49 PM, airing on TBS. The over/under is set at 153.5 for the matchup.

UConn vs. Gonzaga Odds & Info

Date: Saturday, March 25, 2023

Saturday, March 25, 2023 Time: 8:49 PM ET

8:49 PM ET TV: TBS

TBS Where: Las Vegas, Nevada

Las Vegas, Nevada Venue: T-Mobile Arena

Favorite Spread Over/Under UConn -2.5 153.5

UConn vs Gonzaga Betting Records & Stats

The Huskies have a 21-9-0 record against the spread this season.

UConn has a record of 20-6, a 76.9% win rate, when it's favored by -135 or more by oddsmakers this season.

Sportsbooks have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Huskies have a 57.4% chance to win.

Gonzaga has a 14-19-0 record against the spread this year.

This season, the Bulldogs have been victorious five times in seven chances when named as an underdog of at least +115 or worse on the moneyline.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies Gonzaga has a 46.5% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.

UConn vs. Gonzaga Over/Under Stats

Games Over 153.5 % of Games Over 153.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total UConn 10 33.3% 78.7 165.7 64.7 137.8 142.8 Gonzaga 20 60.6% 87 165.7 73.1 137.8 154.7

Additional UConn vs Gonzaga Insights & Trends

UConn has a 9-1 record against the spread while going 8-2 overall over its past 10 contests.

The Huskies have hit the over in four of their last 10 contests.

Gonzaga is 6-4 against the spread and 10-0 overall over its last 10 contests.

In their past 10 games, the Bulldogs have hit the over seven times.

The Huskies put up 78.7 points per game, 5.6 more points than the 73.1 the Bulldogs give up.

When UConn puts up more than 73.1 points, it is 13-5 against the spread and 18-3 overall.

The Bulldogs put up an average of 87 points per game, 22.3 more points than the 64.7 the Huskies give up to opponents.

Gonzaga is 12-14 against the spread and 25-4 overall when it scores more than 64.7 points.

UConn vs. Gonzaga Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 2.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) UConn 21-9-0 19-9 19-11-0 Gonzaga 14-19-0 0-2 19-14-0

UConn vs. Gonzaga Home/Away Splits

UConn Gonzaga 15-2 Home Record 14-1 5-5 Away Record 7-2 10-4-0 Home ATS Record 9-4-0 3-4-0 Away ATS Record 2-7-0 83.3 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 92.9 70.1 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 84.8 11-3-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 9-4-0 3-4-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 5-4-0

