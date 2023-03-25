When the UConn Huskies and Gonzaga Bulldogs face off in their Elite Eight matchup at T-Mobile Arena on Saturday at 8:49 PM ET, Adama Sanogo and Drew Timme will be two of the high-profile players to watch.

In the article below, we'll give you all the info you need to know about who to watch in this matchup on TBS.

How to Watch UConn vs. Gonzaga

Game Day: Saturday, March 25

Saturday, March 25 Game Time: 8:49 PM ET

8:49 PM ET Arena: T-Mobile Arena

T-Mobile Arena Location: Las Vegas, Nevada

Las Vegas, Nevada TV: TBS

UConn's Last Game

UConn won its most recent game versus Arkansas, 88-65, on Thursday. Jordan Hawkins was its leading scorer with 24 points.

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Jordan Hawkins 24 2 3 1 0 3 Adama Sanogo 18 8 1 0 2 0 Alex Karaban 11 7 1 2 0 0

Gonzaga's Last Game

In its most recent game, Gonzaga defeated UCLA on Thursday, 79-76. Its high scorer was Timme with 36 points.

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Drew Timme 36 13 4 0 2 1 Julian Strawther 16 10 1 0 0 3 Malachi Smith 14 6 2 1 0 1

UConn Players to Watch

Sanogo averages 17.3 points and 7.5 rebounds per contest -- both team highs. He is also averaging 1.2 assists, shooting 61% from the field.

Tristen Newton posts a team-leading 4.7 assists per game. He is also averaging 9.9 points and 4.3 rebounds, shooting 37.7% from the field and 37.7% from downtown with 1.2 made 3-pointers per contest.

Hawkins averages 16.1 points, 3.7 rebounds and 1.4 assists per game. At the other end, he puts up 0.7 steals and 0.5 blocked shots.

Andre Jackson puts up 6.8 points, 6.3 rebounds and 4.5 assists per contest. At the other end, he averages 1.1 steals and 0.5 blocked shots.

Alex Karaban puts up 9.4 points, 4.3 rebounds and 1.8 assists per game, shooting 48.2% from the field and 40.9% from downtown with 1.7 made 3-pointers per contest.

Gonzaga Players to Watch

Timme is No. 1 on the Bulldogs in scoring (21.5 points per game), rebounding (7.5) and assists (3.1), shooting 62.3% from the floor. He also produces 0.6 steals and 1 block.

The Bulldogs get 11.3 points, 6.2 rebounds and 2.4 assists per game from Anton Watson.

Julian Strawther gets the Bulldogs 15.4 points, 6.3 rebounds and 1.3 assists per game. He also puts up 0.9 steals and 0.4 blocked shots.

The Bulldogs receive 10.2 points, 1.9 rebounds and 2.6 assists per game from Rasir Bolton.

Nolan Hickman is the Bulldogs' top assist man (3.1 per game), and he puts up 7.9 points and 2.5 rebounds.

UConn Top Performers (Last 10 Games)

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Adama Sanogo 17.6 7.9 0.7 0.4 1.2 0.1 Andre Jackson 8.9 6.7 5.3 0.9 0.5 0.8 Tristen Newton 9.3 4.8 5.7 1.1 0.2 1.4 Jordan Hawkins 16 3.2 1.5 0.5 0.2 2.8 Alex Karaban 8.8 5 1.6 0.8 1 1.4

Gonzaga Top Performers (Last 10 Games)