The No. 3 seed Kansas State Wildcats (26-9) are 1.5-point favorites to advance to the Final Four when they take on the No. 9 seed Florida Atlantic Owls (34-3) in the NCAA Tournament Elite Eight on Saturday at Madison Square Garden, airing on TBS starting at 6:09 PM. The matchup has an over/under of 144.5.

Kansas State vs. Florida Atlantic Odds & Info

Date: Saturday, March 25, 2023

Saturday, March 25, 2023 Time: 6:09 PM ET

6:09 PM ET TV: TBS

TBS Where: New York City, New York

New York City, New York Venue: Madison Square Garden

Favorite Spread Over/Under Kansas State -1.5 144.5

Kansas State Betting Records & Stats

Kansas State and its opponents have gone over 144.5 combined points in 15 of 33 games this season.

The average total in Kansas State's matchups this year is 145.8, 1.3 more points than this game's over/under.

The Wildcats have gone 23-10-0 ATS this season.

Florida Atlantic (21-11-0 ATS) has covered the spread 69.7% of the time, 4.1% less often than Kansas State (23-10-0) this year.

Kansas State vs. Florida Atlantic Over/Under Stats

Games Over 144.5 % of Games Over 144.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Kansas State 15 45.5% 76.2 154.2 69.6 134.4 141 Florida Atlantic 14 43.8% 78 154.2 64.8 134.4 141.9

Additional Kansas State Insights & Trends

Kansas State has gone 7-3 in its last 10 games, with a 7-3 record against the spread during that span.

In their past 10 contests, the Wildcats have gone over the total six times.

The 76.2 points per game the Wildcats record are 11.4 more points than the Owls give up (64.8).

Kansas State is 16-6 against the spread and 18-6 overall when scoring more than 64.8 points.

Kansas State vs. Florida Atlantic Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 1.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Kansas State 23-10-0 16-2 18-15-0 Florida Atlantic 21-11-0 5-2 17-15-0

Kansas State vs. Florida Atlantic Home/Away Splits

Kansas State Florida Atlantic 15-1 Home Record 17-0 4-7 Away Record 11-3 12-3-0 Home ATS Record 8-5-0 5-6-0 Away ATS Record 9-5-0 75 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 82.1 76.7 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 75.9 6-9-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 8-5-0 8-3-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 9-5-0

