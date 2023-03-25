Kansas State vs. Florida Atlantic: Betting Trends, Record ATS, Home/Road Splits - Elite Eight
The No. 3 seed Kansas State Wildcats (26-9) are 2.5-point favorites to advance to the Final Four when they take on the No. 9 seed Florida Atlantic Owls (34-3) in the NCAA Tournament Elite Eight on Saturday at Madison Square Garden, airing on TBS starting at 6:09 PM. The point total for the matchup is set at 144.5.
Kansas State vs. Florida Atlantic Odds & Info
- Date: Saturday, March 25, 2023
- Time: 6:09 PM ET
- TV: TBS
- Where: New York City, New York
- Venue: Madison Square Garden
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|Kansas State
|-2.5
|144.5
Kansas State Betting Records & Stats
- In 15 games this season, Kansas State and its opponents have scored more than 144.5 total points.
- The average total in Kansas State's outings this year is 145.8, 1.3 more points than this game's over/under.
- So far this season, the Wildcats have compiled a 23-10-0 record against the spread.
- This season, Kansas State has been listed as the favorite in 17 games and won them all.
- Kansas State has been at least a -140 moneyline favorite 14 times this season and won all of those games.
- Sportsbooks have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that Kansas State has a 58.3% chance to win.
Kansas State vs. Florida Atlantic Over/Under Stats
|Games Over 144.5
|% of Games Over 144.5
|Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|Kansas State
|15
|45.5%
|76.2
|154.2
|69.6
|134.4
|141
|Florida Atlantic
|14
|43.8%
|78
|154.2
|64.8
|134.4
|141.9
Additional Kansas State Insights & Trends
- Kansas State has gone 7-3 in its last 10 contests, with a 7-3 record against the spread in that span.
- In their past 10 games, the Wildcats have gone over the total six times.
- The Wildcats score 11.4 more points per game (76.2) than the Owls give up (64.8).
- When Kansas State puts up more than 64.8 points, it is 16-6 against the spread and 18-6 overall.
Kansas State vs. Florida Atlantic Betting Splits
|ATS Record
|ATS Record Against 2.5+ Point Spread
|Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|Kansas State
|23-10-0
|13-2
|18-15-0
|Florida Atlantic
|21-11-0
|4-1
|17-15-0
Kansas State vs. Florida Atlantic Home/Away Splits
|Kansas State
|Florida Atlantic
|15-1
|Home Record
|17-0
|4-7
|Away Record
|11-3
|12-3-0
|Home ATS Record
|8-5-0
|5-6-0
|Away ATS Record
|9-5-0
|75
|Points Scored Per Game (Home)
|82.1
|76.7
|Points Scored Per Game (Away)
|75.9
|6-9-0
|Over-Under-Push Record (Home)
|8-5-0
|8-3-0
|Over-Under-Push Record (Away)
|9-5-0
