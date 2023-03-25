The No. 3 seed Kansas State Wildcats (26-9) are 2.5-point favorites to advance to the Final Four when they take on the No. 9 seed Florida Atlantic Owls (34-3) in the NCAA Tournament Elite Eight on Saturday at Madison Square Garden, airing on TBS starting at 6:09 PM. The point total for the matchup is set at 144.5.

Kansas State vs. Florida Atlantic Odds & Info

Date: Saturday, March 25, 2023

Saturday, March 25, 2023 Time: 6:09 PM ET

6:09 PM ET TV: TBS

TBS Where: New York City, New York

New York City, New York Venue: Madison Square Garden

Favorite Spread Over/Under Kansas State -2.5 144.5

Kansas State Betting Records & Stats

In 15 games this season, Kansas State and its opponents have scored more than 144.5 total points.

The average total in Kansas State's outings this year is 145.8, 1.3 more points than this game's over/under.

So far this season, the Wildcats have compiled a 23-10-0 record against the spread.

This season, Kansas State has been listed as the favorite in 17 games and won them all.

Kansas State has been at least a -140 moneyline favorite 14 times this season and won all of those games.

Sportsbooks have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that Kansas State has a 58.3% chance to win.

Kansas State vs. Florida Atlantic Over/Under Stats

Games Over 144.5 % of Games Over 144.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Kansas State 15 45.5% 76.2 154.2 69.6 134.4 141 Florida Atlantic 14 43.8% 78 154.2 64.8 134.4 141.9

Additional Kansas State Insights & Trends

Kansas State has gone 7-3 in its last 10 contests, with a 7-3 record against the spread in that span.

In their past 10 games, the Wildcats have gone over the total six times.

The Wildcats score 11.4 more points per game (76.2) than the Owls give up (64.8).

When Kansas State puts up more than 64.8 points, it is 16-6 against the spread and 18-6 overall.

Kansas State vs. Florida Atlantic Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 2.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Kansas State 23-10-0 13-2 18-15-0 Florida Atlantic 21-11-0 4-1 17-15-0

Kansas State vs. Florida Atlantic Home/Away Splits

Kansas State Florida Atlantic 15-1 Home Record 17-0 4-7 Away Record 11-3 12-3-0 Home ATS Record 8-5-0 5-6-0 Away ATS Record 9-5-0 75 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 82.1 76.7 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 75.9 6-9-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 8-5-0 8-3-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 9-5-0

