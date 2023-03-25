How to Watch Kansas State vs. Florida Atlantic on TV or Live Stream - NCAA Tournament Elite Eight
Published: Mar. 25, 2023 at 11:16 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The No. 3 seed Kansas State Wildcats (26-9) and No. 9 seed Florida Atlantic Owls (34-3) will play for a spot in the NCAA Tournament Final Four on Saturday at Madison Square Garden, beginning at 6:09 PM.
Kansas State vs. Florida Atlantic Game Info
- When: Saturday, March 25, 2023 at 6:09 PM ET
- Where: Madison Square Garden in New York City, New York
- TV: TBS
Kansas State Stats Insights
- The Wildcats are shooting 46.1% from the field this season, 6.1 percentage points higher than the 40% the Owls allow to opponents.
- Kansas State is 17-6 when it shoots better than 40% from the field.
- The Owls are the 13th-ranked rebounding team in the country, while the Wildcats sit at 179th.
- The 76.2 points per game the Wildcats put up are 11.4 more points than the Owls allow (64.8).
- Kansas State has an 18-6 record when scoring more than 64.8 points.
Kansas State Home & Away Comparison
- Kansas State is averaging 75 points per game in home games. In road games, it is faring better on offense, averaging 76.7 points per contest.
- The Wildcats are surrendering 61.4 points per game this season in home games, which is 19.2 fewer points than they're allowing when playing on the road (80.6).
- When it comes to three-pointers, Kansas State has performed worse when playing at home this year, averaging 6.7 three-pointers per game with a 33.1% three-point percentage, compared to 7.7 per game and a 35.3% percentage in road games.
Kansas State Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|3/17/2023
|Montana State
|W 77-65
|Greensboro Coliseum
|3/19/2023
|Kentucky
|W 75-69
|Greensboro Coliseum
|3/23/2023
|Michigan State
|W 98-93
|Madison Square Garden
|3/25/2023
|Florida Atlantic
|-
|Madison Square Garden
