Top Kansas State Players to Watch vs. Florida Atlantic - Elite Eight
Markquis Nowell and Johnell Davis are two players to watch on Saturday at 6:09 PM ET, when the Kansas State Wildcats match up with the Florida Atlantic Owls in their Elite Eight matchup at Madison Square Garden.
In the article below, we'll give you all the info you need to know about who to look out for in this matchup on TBS.
Use our link to get a free trial of fuboTV, where you can watch college hoops and tons of other live sports without cable!
How to Watch Kansas State vs. Florida Atlantic
- Game Day: Saturday, March 25
- Game Time: 6:09 PM ET
- Arena: Madison Square Garden
- Location: New York City, New York
- TV: TBS | Watch College Basketball all season live on FuboTV
Watch college hoops all season without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to fuboTV!
Kansas State's Last Game
In its most recent game, Kansas State defeated Michigan State on Thursday, 98-93 in OT. Its leading scorer was Keyontae Johnson with 22 points.
|Name
|PTS
|REB
|ASST
|STL
|BLK
|3PM
|Keyontae Johnson
|22
|6
|1
|0
|0
|1
|Markquis Nowell
|20
|3
|19
|5
|0
|2
|Ismael Massoud
|15
|2
|0
|0
|0
|4
Kansas State Players to Watch
Nowell posts a team-best 8.1 assists per game. He is also posting 17.2 points and 3.5 rebounds, shooting 38.7% from the floor and 35% from downtown with 2.4 made 3-pointers per game.
Johnson paces the Wildcats with 17.7 points per contest and 6.9 rebounds, while also putting up 2.2 assists.
Nae'Qwan Tomlin is averaging 10.3 points, 1.2 assists and 5.9 rebounds per contest.
Desi Sills posts 8.7 points, 3.5 rebounds and 2.2 assists per contest. Defensively, he puts up 0.9 steals and 0.4 blocked shots.
Cam Carter is posting 6.5 points, 1.5 assists and 3 rebounds per game.
Kansas State Top Performers (Last 10 Games)
|Name
|PTS
|REB
|ASST
|STL
|BLK
|3PM
|Markquis Nowell
|18
|3.9
|9.4
|2.9
|0
|2.7
|Keyontae Johnson
|17.8
|5.2
|2.4
|0.9
|0.1
|1.6
|Nae'Qwan Tomlin
|10.7
|6.1
|1.1
|1
|1.1
|0.5
|Desi Sills
|7.9
|3.4
|2
|0.8
|0.6
|0.2
|Cam Carter
|6.9
|3.4
|1.6
|1.1
|0.3
|0.9
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.