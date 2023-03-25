Markquis Nowell and Johnell Davis are two players to watch on Saturday at 6:09 PM ET, when the Kansas State Wildcats match up with the Florida Atlantic Owls in their Elite Eight matchup at Madison Square Garden.

How to Watch Kansas State vs. Florida Atlantic

Kansas State's Last Game

In its most recent game, Kansas State defeated Michigan State on Thursday, 98-93 in OT. Its leading scorer was Keyontae Johnson with 22 points.

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Keyontae Johnson 22 6 1 0 0 1 Markquis Nowell 20 3 19 5 0 2 Ismael Massoud 15 2 0 0 0 4

Kansas State Players to Watch

Nowell posts a team-best 8.1 assists per game. He is also posting 17.2 points and 3.5 rebounds, shooting 38.7% from the floor and 35% from downtown with 2.4 made 3-pointers per game.

Johnson paces the Wildcats with 17.7 points per contest and 6.9 rebounds, while also putting up 2.2 assists.

Nae'Qwan Tomlin is averaging 10.3 points, 1.2 assists and 5.9 rebounds per contest.

Desi Sills posts 8.7 points, 3.5 rebounds and 2.2 assists per contest. Defensively, he puts up 0.9 steals and 0.4 blocked shots.

Cam Carter is posting 6.5 points, 1.5 assists and 3 rebounds per game.

Kansas State Top Performers (Last 10 Games)