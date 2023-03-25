When the Kansas State Wildcats and Florida Atlantic Owls play in their Elite Eight matchup at Madison Square Garden on Saturday at 6:09 PM ET, Markquis Nowell and Johnell Davis will be two of the top players to watch.

In the article below, we'll give you all the info you need to know about who to keep your eye on in this matchup on TBS.

How to Watch Kansas State vs. Florida Atlantic

Game Day: Saturday, March 25

Saturday, March 25 Game Time: 6:09 PM ET

6:09 PM ET Arena: Madison Square Garden

Madison Square Garden Location: New York City, New York

New York City, New York TV: TBS

Kansas State's Last Game

In its previous game, Kansas State topped Michigan State on Thursday, 98-93 in OT. Its leading scorer was Keyontae Johnson with 22 points.

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Keyontae Johnson 22 6 1 0 0 1 Markquis Nowell 20 3 19 5 0 2 Ismael Massoud 15 2 0 0 0 4

Florida Atlantic's Last Game

Florida Atlantic was victorious in its most recent game versus Tennessee, 62-55, on Thursday. Davis was its top scorer with 15 points.

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Johnell Davis 15 6 1 0 0 0 Nicholas Boyd 12 8 2 0 0 2 Michael Forrest 11 0 0 0 0 3

Kansas State Players to Watch

Nowell is tops on the Wildcats at 8.1 assists per game, while also putting up 3.5 rebounds and 17.2 points. He is second in the country in assists.

Johnson leads the Wildcats with 17.7 points per game and 6.9 rebounds, while also averaging 2.2 assists.

Nae'Qwan Tomlin posts 10.3 points, 5.9 rebounds and 1.2 assists per contest. Defensively, he posts 1.2 steals and 1 block.

Desi Sills averages 8.7 points, 3.5 rebounds and 2.2 assists per game. Defensively, he averages 0.9 steals and 0.4 blocked shots.

Cam Carter puts up 6.5 points, 3 rebounds and 1.5 assists per game, shooting 38.4% from the floor and 33% from beyond the arc with 1 made 3-pointers per game.

Florida Atlantic Players to Watch

Davis is putting up team highs in points (13.9 per game) and assists (1.5). And he is contributing 5.4 rebounds, making 49.6% of his shots from the floor and 37.8% from beyond the arc, with 1.3 triples per game.

Alijah Martin is posting 13 points, 5.2 rebounds and 1.5 assists per game, making 43% of his shots from the floor and 36.8% from 3-point range, with 2 triples per game.

Vladislav Goldin is averaging a team-leading 6.4 rebounds per game. And he is delivering 10.2 points and 0.4 assists, making 63% of his shots from the field.

Nicholas Boyd is putting up a team-best 2.6 assists per game. And he is delivering 8.9 points and 4.3 rebounds, making 44.8% of his shots from the floor and 39% from 3-point range, with 1.7 treys per game.

Bryan Greenlee gives the Owls 7.1 points, 2.5 rebounds and 2.2 assists per game. He also posts 0.8 steals and 0.1 blocked shots.

Kansas State Top Performers (Last 10 Games)

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Markquis Nowell 18 3.9 9.4 2.9 0 2.7 Keyontae Johnson 17.8 5.2 2.4 0.9 0.1 1.6 Nae'Qwan Tomlin 10.7 6.1 1.1 1 1.1 0.5 Desi Sills 7.9 3.4 2 0.8 0.6 0.2 Cam Carter 6.9 3.4 1.6 1.1 0.3 0.9

Florida Atlantic Top Performers (Last 10 Games)