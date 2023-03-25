Markquis Nowell and Johnell Davis are two players to watch on Saturday at 6:09 PM ET, when the Kansas State Wildcats play the Florida Atlantic Owls in their Elite Eight matchup at Madison Square Garden.

In the article below, we'll give you all the info you need to know about who to watch in this matchup on TBS.

Game Day: Saturday, March 25

Saturday, March 25 Game Time: 6:09 PM ET

6:09 PM ET Arena: Madison Square Garden

Madison Square Garden Location: New York City, New York

Kansas State's Last Game

In its previous game, Kansas State beat Michigan State on Thursday, 98-93 in OT. Its leading scorer was Keyontae Johnson with 22 points.

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Keyontae Johnson 22 6 1 0 0 1 Markquis Nowell 20 3 19 5 0 2 Ismael Massoud 15 2 0 0 0 4

Florida Atlantic's Last Game

In its previous game, Florida Atlantic defeated Tennessee on Thursday, 62-55. Davis scored a team-high 15 points (and added one assist and six boards).

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Johnell Davis 15 6 1 0 0 0 Nicholas Boyd 12 8 2 0 0 2 Michael Forrest 11 0 0 0 0 3

Kansas State Players to Watch

Nowell leads the Wildcats at 8.1 assists per contest, while also posting 3.5 rebounds and 17.2 points. He is second in the country in assists.

Johnson paces his squad in both points (17.7) and rebounds (6.9) per game, and also posts 2.2 assists. At the other end, he puts up 1.1 steals and 0.2 blocked shots.

Nae'Qwan Tomlin puts up 10.3 points, 5.9 rebounds and 1.2 assists per contest, shooting 49.8% from the floor.

Desi Sills is posting 8.7 points, 2.2 assists and 3.5 rebounds per contest.

Cam Carter averages 6.5 points, 3 rebounds and 1.5 assists per contest. Defensively, he averages 0.9 steals and 0.3 blocked shots.

Florida Atlantic Players to Watch

Davis is the Owls' top scorer (13.9 points per game) and assist man (1.5), and averages 5.4 rebounds.

The Owls receive 13 points, 5.2 rebounds and 1.5 assists per game from Alijah Martin.

Vladislav Goldin tops the Owls in rebounding (6.4 per game), and posts 10.2 points and 0.4 assists. He also posts 0.4 steals and 1.2 blocked shots.

Nicholas Boyd is No. 1 on the Owls in assists (2.6 per game), and puts up 8.9 points and 4.3 rebounds. He also delivers 0.8 steals and 0 blocked shots.

The Owls get 7.1 points, 2.5 rebounds and 2.2 assists per game from Bryan Greenlee.

Kansas State Top Performers (Last 10 Games)

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Markquis Nowell 18 3.9 9.4 2.9 0 2.7 Keyontae Johnson 17.8 5.2 2.4 0.9 0.1 1.6 Nae'Qwan Tomlin 10.7 6.1 1.1 1 1.1 0.5 Desi Sills 7.9 3.4 2 0.8 0.6 0.2 Cam Carter 6.9 3.4 1.6 1.1 0.3 0.9

