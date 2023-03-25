Top Players to Watch: Kansas State vs. Florida Atlantic - Elite Eight
Markquis Nowell and Johnell Davis are two players to watch on Saturday at 6:09 PM ET, when the Kansas State Wildcats play the Florida Atlantic Owls in their Elite Eight matchup at Madison Square Garden.
In the article below, we'll give you all the info you need to know about who to watch in this matchup on TBS.
How to Watch Kansas State vs. Florida Atlantic
- Game Day: Saturday, March 25
- Game Time: 6:09 PM ET
- Arena: Madison Square Garden
- Location: New York City, New York
Kansas State's Last Game
In its previous game, Kansas State beat Michigan State on Thursday, 98-93 in OT. Its leading scorer was Keyontae Johnson with 22 points.
|Name
|PTS
|REB
|ASST
|STL
|BLK
|3PM
|Keyontae Johnson
|22
|6
|1
|0
|0
|1
|Markquis Nowell
|20
|3
|19
|5
|0
|2
|Ismael Massoud
|15
|2
|0
|0
|0
|4
Florida Atlantic's Last Game
In its previous game, Florida Atlantic defeated Tennessee on Thursday, 62-55. Davis scored a team-high 15 points (and added one assist and six boards).
|Name
|PTS
|REB
|ASST
|STL
|BLK
|3PM
|Johnell Davis
|15
|6
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Nicholas Boyd
|12
|8
|2
|0
|0
|2
|Michael Forrest
|11
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
Kansas State Players to Watch
Nowell leads the Wildcats at 8.1 assists per contest, while also posting 3.5 rebounds and 17.2 points. He is second in the country in assists.
Johnson paces his squad in both points (17.7) and rebounds (6.9) per game, and also posts 2.2 assists. At the other end, he puts up 1.1 steals and 0.2 blocked shots.
Nae'Qwan Tomlin puts up 10.3 points, 5.9 rebounds and 1.2 assists per contest, shooting 49.8% from the floor.
Desi Sills is posting 8.7 points, 2.2 assists and 3.5 rebounds per contest.
Cam Carter averages 6.5 points, 3 rebounds and 1.5 assists per contest. Defensively, he averages 0.9 steals and 0.3 blocked shots.
Florida Atlantic Players to Watch
Davis is the Owls' top scorer (13.9 points per game) and assist man (1.5), and averages 5.4 rebounds.
The Owls receive 13 points, 5.2 rebounds and 1.5 assists per game from Alijah Martin.
Vladislav Goldin tops the Owls in rebounding (6.4 per game), and posts 10.2 points and 0.4 assists. He also posts 0.4 steals and 1.2 blocked shots.
Nicholas Boyd is No. 1 on the Owls in assists (2.6 per game), and puts up 8.9 points and 4.3 rebounds. He also delivers 0.8 steals and 0 blocked shots.
The Owls get 7.1 points, 2.5 rebounds and 2.2 assists per game from Bryan Greenlee.
Kansas State Top Performers (Last 10 Games)
|Name
|PTS
|REB
|ASST
|STL
|BLK
|3PM
|Markquis Nowell
|18
|3.9
|9.4
|2.9
|0
|2.7
|Keyontae Johnson
|17.8
|5.2
|2.4
|0.9
|0.1
|1.6
|Nae'Qwan Tomlin
|10.7
|6.1
|1.1
|1
|1.1
|0.5
|Desi Sills
|7.9
|3.4
|2
|0.8
|0.6
|0.2
|Cam Carter
|6.9
|3.4
|1.6
|1.1
|0.3
|0.9
Florida Atlantic Top Performers (Last 10 Games)
|Name
|PTS
|REB
|ASST
|STL
|BLK
|3PM
|Johnell Davis
|15.6
|5.6
|1.8
|2
|0.1
|1
|Alijah Martin
|13.3
|5.2
|1.5
|0.7
|0.1
|2
|Vladislav Goldin
|8.3
|6.5
|0.3
|0.2
|1.9
|0
|Nicholas Boyd
|9.4
|5
|2.3
|0.4
|0
|1.7
|Giancarlo Rosado
|7.4
|3.3
|1.3
|0.4
|0.6
|0
