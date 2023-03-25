Saturday's Elite Eight game between the Kansas State Wildcats and the Florida Atlantic Owls at Madison Square Garden at 6:09 PM ET features the Wildcats' Markquis Nowell and the Owls' Johnell Davis as players to watch.

In the article below, we'll give you all the info you need to know about who to keep your eye on in this matchup on TBS.

How to Watch Kansas State vs. Florida Atlantic

Game Day: Saturday, March 25

Saturday, March 25 Game Time: 6:09 PM ET

6:09 PM ET Arena: Madison Square Garden

Madison Square Garden Location: New York City, New York

New York City, New York TV: TBS

Kansas State's Last Game

On Thursday, in its most recent game, Kansas State beat Michigan State 98-93 in OT. With 22 points, Keyontae Johnson was its high scorer.

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Keyontae Johnson 22 6 1 0 0 1 Markquis Nowell 20 3 19 5 0 2 Ismael Massoud 15 2 0 0 0 4

Florida Atlantic's Last Game

Florida Atlantic was victorious in its previous game versus Tennessee, 62-55, on Thursday. Davis led the way with 15 points, plus six boards and one assist.

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Johnell Davis 15 6 1 0 0 0 Nicholas Boyd 12 8 2 0 0 2 Michael Forrest 11 0 0 0 0 3

Kansas State Players to Watch

Nowell averages a team-leading 8.1 assists per game. He is also posting 17.2 points and 3.5 rebounds, shooting 38.7% from the field and 35% from downtown with 2.4 made 3-pointers per contest.

Johnson is tops on the Wildcats with 17.7 points per contest and 6.9 rebounds, while also posting 2.2 assists.

Nae'Qwan Tomlin puts up 10.3 points, 5.9 rebounds and 1.2 assists per game. Defensively, he delivers 1.2 steals and 1 block.

Desi Sills is posting 8.7 points, 2.2 assists and 3.5 rebounds per game.

Cam Carter averages 6.5 points, 3 rebounds and 1.5 assists per contest. Defensively, he delivers 0.9 steals and 0.3 blocked shots.

Florida Atlantic Players to Watch

Davis is posting a team-high 13.9 points per game. And he is producing 5.4 rebounds and 1.5 assists, making 49.6% of his shots from the field and 37.8% from beyond the arc, with 1.3 triples per game.

The Owls get 13 points, 5.2 rebounds and 1.5 assists per game from Alijah Martin.

Vladislav Goldin is putting up a team-high 6.4 rebounds per game. And he is producing 10.2 points and 0.4 assists, making 63% of his shots from the floor.

Nicholas Boyd paces the Owls in assists (2.6 per game), and posts 8.9 points and 4.3 rebounds. He also delivers 0.8 steals and 0 blocked shots.

The Owls receive 7.1 points, 2.5 rebounds and 2.2 assists per game from Bryan Greenlee.

Kansas State Top Performers (Last 10 Games)

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Markquis Nowell 18 3.9 9.4 2.9 0 2.7 Keyontae Johnson 17.8 5.2 2.4 0.9 0.1 1.6 Nae'Qwan Tomlin 10.7 6.1 1.1 1 1.1 0.5 Desi Sills 7.9 3.4 2 0.8 0.6 0.2 Cam Carter 6.9 3.4 1.6 1.1 0.3 0.9

