Markquis Nowell and Johnell Davis are two players to watch on Saturday at 6:09 PM ET, when the Kansas State Wildcats match up with the Florida Atlantic Owls in their Elite Eight matchup at Madison Square Garden.

In the article below, we'll give you all the info you need to know about who to keep your eye on in this matchup on TBS.

Use our link to get a free trial of fuboTV, where you can watch college hoops and tons of other live sports without cable!

How to Watch Kansas State vs. Florida Atlantic

Game Day: Saturday, March 25

Saturday, March 25 Game Time: 6:09 PM ET

6:09 PM ET Arena: Madison Square Garden

Madison Square Garden Location: New York City, New York

New York City, New York TV: TBS | Watch College Basketball all season live on FuboTV

Watch college hoops all season without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to fuboTV!

Kansas State's Last Game

In its previous game, Kansas State topped Michigan State on Thursday, 98-93 in OT. Keyontae Johnson scored a team-high 22 points (and added one assist and six rebounds).

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Keyontae Johnson 22 6 1 0 0 1 Markquis Nowell 20 3 19 5 0 2 Ismael Massoud 15 2 0 0 0 4

Florida Atlantic's Last Game

In its previous game, Florida Atlantic defeated Tennessee on Thursday, 62-55. Davis scored a team-high 15 points (and contributed one assist and six boards).

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Johnell Davis 15 6 1 0 0 0 Nicholas Boyd 12 8 2 0 0 2 Michael Forrest 11 0 0 0 0 3

Kansas State Players to Watch

Nowell paces the Wildcats at 8.1 assists per game, while also posting 3.5 rebounds and 17.2 points. He is second in college basketball in assists.

Johnson leads the Wildcats with 17.7 points per contest and 6.9 rebounds, while also averaging 2.2 assists.

Nae'Qwan Tomlin puts up 10.3 points, 5.9 rebounds and 1.2 assists per game. Defensively, he averages 1.2 steals and 1 block.

Desi Sills is putting up 8.7 points, 2.2 assists and 3.5 rebounds per contest.

Cam Carter posts 6.5 points, 3 rebounds and 1.5 assists per game. Defensively, he puts up 0.9 steals and 0.3 blocked shots.

Florida Atlantic Players to Watch

Davis is the Owls' top scorer (13.9 points per game) and assist man (1.5), and produces 5.4 rebounds.

The Owls get 13 points, 5.2 rebounds and 1.5 assists per game from Alijah Martin.

Vladislav Goldin is the Owls' top rebounder (6.4 per game), and he posts 10.2 points and 0.4 assists.

Nicholas Boyd is putting up a team-high 2.6 assists per contest. And he is delivering 8.9 points and 4.3 rebounds, making 44.8% of his shots from the floor and 39% from 3-point range, with 1.7 treys per game.

Bryan Greenlee is putting up 7.1 points, 2.5 rebounds and 2.2 assists per contest, making 41.3% of his shots from the floor and 39.1% from beyond the arc, with 1.4 triples per contest.

Kansas State Top Performers (Last 10 Games)

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Markquis Nowell 18 3.9 9.4 2.9 0 2.7 Keyontae Johnson 17.8 5.2 2.4 0.9 0.1 1.6 Nae'Qwan Tomlin 10.7 6.1 1.1 1 1.1 0.5 Desi Sills 7.9 3.4 2 0.8 0.6 0.2 Cam Carter 6.9 3.4 1.6 1.1 0.3 0.9

Florida Atlantic Top Performers (Last 10 Games)