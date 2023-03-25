Top Players to Watch: Kansas State vs. Florida Atlantic - Elite Eight
Markquis Nowell and Johnell Davis are two players to watch on Saturday at 6:09 PM ET, when the Kansas State Wildcats match up with the Florida Atlantic Owls in their Elite Eight matchup at Madison Square Garden.
In the article below, we'll give you all the info you need to know about who to keep your eye on in this matchup on TBS.
How to Watch Kansas State vs. Florida Atlantic
- Game Day: Saturday, March 25
- Game Time: 6:09 PM ET
- Arena: Madison Square Garden
- Location: New York City, New York
- TV: TBS
Kansas State's Last Game
In its previous game, Kansas State topped Michigan State on Thursday, 98-93 in OT. Keyontae Johnson scored a team-high 22 points (and added one assist and six rebounds).
|Name
|PTS
|REB
|ASST
|STL
|BLK
|3PM
|Keyontae Johnson
|22
|6
|1
|0
|0
|1
|Markquis Nowell
|20
|3
|19
|5
|0
|2
|Ismael Massoud
|15
|2
|0
|0
|0
|4
Florida Atlantic's Last Game
In its previous game, Florida Atlantic defeated Tennessee on Thursday, 62-55. Davis scored a team-high 15 points (and contributed one assist and six boards).
|Name
|PTS
|REB
|ASST
|STL
|BLK
|3PM
|Johnell Davis
|15
|6
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Nicholas Boyd
|12
|8
|2
|0
|0
|2
|Michael Forrest
|11
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
Kansas State Players to Watch
Nowell paces the Wildcats at 8.1 assists per game, while also posting 3.5 rebounds and 17.2 points. He is second in college basketball in assists.
Johnson leads the Wildcats with 17.7 points per contest and 6.9 rebounds, while also averaging 2.2 assists.
Nae'Qwan Tomlin puts up 10.3 points, 5.9 rebounds and 1.2 assists per game. Defensively, he averages 1.2 steals and 1 block.
Desi Sills is putting up 8.7 points, 2.2 assists and 3.5 rebounds per contest.
Cam Carter posts 6.5 points, 3 rebounds and 1.5 assists per game. Defensively, he puts up 0.9 steals and 0.3 blocked shots.
Florida Atlantic Players to Watch
Davis is the Owls' top scorer (13.9 points per game) and assist man (1.5), and produces 5.4 rebounds.
The Owls get 13 points, 5.2 rebounds and 1.5 assists per game from Alijah Martin.
Vladislav Goldin is the Owls' top rebounder (6.4 per game), and he posts 10.2 points and 0.4 assists.
Nicholas Boyd is putting up a team-high 2.6 assists per contest. And he is delivering 8.9 points and 4.3 rebounds, making 44.8% of his shots from the floor and 39% from 3-point range, with 1.7 treys per game.
Bryan Greenlee is putting up 7.1 points, 2.5 rebounds and 2.2 assists per contest, making 41.3% of his shots from the floor and 39.1% from beyond the arc, with 1.4 triples per contest.
Kansas State Top Performers (Last 10 Games)
|Name
|PTS
|REB
|ASST
|STL
|BLK
|3PM
|Markquis Nowell
|18
|3.9
|9.4
|2.9
|0
|2.7
|Keyontae Johnson
|17.8
|5.2
|2.4
|0.9
|0.1
|1.6
|Nae'Qwan Tomlin
|10.7
|6.1
|1.1
|1
|1.1
|0.5
|Desi Sills
|7.9
|3.4
|2
|0.8
|0.6
|0.2
|Cam Carter
|6.9
|3.4
|1.6
|1.1
|0.3
|0.9
Florida Atlantic Top Performers (Last 10 Games)
|Name
|PTS
|REB
|ASST
|STL
|BLK
|3PM
|Johnell Davis
|15.6
|5.6
|1.8
|2
|0.1
|1
|Alijah Martin
|13.3
|5.2
|1.5
|0.7
|0.1
|2
|Vladislav Goldin
|8.3
|6.5
|0.3
|0.2
|1.9
|0
|Nicholas Boyd
|9.4
|5
|2.3
|0.4
|0
|1.7
|Giancarlo Rosado
|7.4
|3.3
|1.3
|0.4
|0.6
|0
