Saturday's contest between the Florida Atlantic Owls (34-3) and the Kansas State Wildcats (26-9) at Madison Square Garden is expected to be a competitive matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 73-71, with Florida Atlantic coming out on top. Tipoff is at 6:09 PM ET on March 25.

The game has no line set.

Kansas State vs. Florida Atlantic Game Info & Odds

Date: Saturday, March 25, 2023

Saturday, March 25, 2023 Time: 6:09 PM ET

6:09 PM ET TV: TBS

TBS Where: New York City, New York

New York City, New York Venue: Madison Square Garden

Madison Square Garden Point Total: 144.5

Kansas State vs. Florida Atlantic Score Prediction

Prediction: Florida Atlantic 73, Kansas State 71

Spread & Total Prediction for Kansas State vs. Florida Atlantic

Computer Predicted Spread: Florida Atlantic (-1.3)

Florida Atlantic (-1.3) Computer Predicted Total: 144.1

Kansas State has put together a 23-10-0 record against the spread this season, while Florida Atlantic is 21-11-0. A total of 18 out of the Wildcats' games this season have hit the over, and 17 of the Owls' games have gone over. The two teams score 154.2 points per game, 9.7 more points than this matchup's total. Kansas State has a 7-3 record against the spread while going 7-3 overall over the last 10 games. Florida Atlantic has gone 7-3 against the spread and 9-1 overall in its last 10 contests.

Kansas State Performance Insights

The Wildcats have a +230 scoring differential, topping opponents by 6.6 points per game. They're putting up 76.2 points per game to rank 68th in college basketball and are allowing 69.6 per contest to rank 159th in college basketball.

Kansas State ranks 179th in college basketball at 31.8 rebounds per game. That's 1.6 more than the 30.2 its opponents average.

Kansas State connects on 7.1 three-pointers per game (209th in college basketball), while its opponents have made 6.5 on average.

The Wildcats' 95.4 points per 100 possessions on offense rank 134th in college basketball, and the 87.1 points they allow per 100 possessions rank 65th in college basketball.

Kansas State forces 14.3 turnovers per game (36th in college basketball) while committing 13.3 (311th in college basketball play).

