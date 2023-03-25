Saturday's contest that pits the Florida Atlantic Owls (34-3) against the Kansas State Wildcats (26-9) at Madison Square Garden should be a tight matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 73-71 in favor of Florida Atlantic. Game time is at 6:09 PM ET on March 25.

Based on our computer prediction, Florida Atlantic is projected to cover the spread (2.5) against Kansas State. The two sides are expected to fall short of the 144.5 total.

Kansas State vs. Florida Atlantic Game Info & Odds

Date: Saturday, March 25, 2023

Saturday, March 25, 2023 Time: 6:09 PM ET

6:09 PM ET TV: TBS

TBS Where: New York City, New York

New York City, New York Venue: Madison Square Garden

Madison Square Garden Line: Kansas State -2.5

Kansas State -2.5 Point Total: 144.5

144.5 Moneyline (To Win): Kansas State -140, Florida Atlantic +115

Kansas State vs. Florida Atlantic Score Prediction

Prediction: Florida Atlantic 73, Kansas State 71

Spread & Total Prediction for Kansas State vs. Florida Atlantic

Pick ATS: Florida Atlantic (+2.5)



Florida Atlantic (+2.5) Pick OU: Under (144.5)



Kansas State is 23-10-0 against the spread this season compared to Florida Atlantic's 21-11-0 ATS record. A total of 18 out of the Wildcats' games this season have gone over the point total, and 17 of the Owls' games have gone over. The two teams score an average of 154.2 points per game, 9.7 more points than this matchup's total. Kansas State has a 7-3 record against the spread while going 7-3 overall in the last 10 contests. Florida Atlantic has gone 7-3 against the spread and 9-1 overall in its last 10 games.

Kansas State Performance Insights

The Wildcats have a +230 scoring differential, topping opponents by 6.6 points per game. They're putting up 76.2 points per game to rank 68th in college basketball and are allowing 69.6 per outing to rank 159th in college basketball.

The 31.8 rebounds per game Kansas State averages rank 179th in college basketball, and are 1.6 more than the 30.2 its opponents grab per outing.

Kansas State makes 7.1 three-pointers per game (209th in college basketball), while its opponents have made 6.5 on average.

The Wildcats' 95.4 points per 100 possessions on offense rank 134th in college basketball, and the 87.1 points they allow per 100 possessions rank 65th in college basketball.

Kansas State has committed 13.3 turnovers per game (311th in college basketball action) while forcing 14.3 (36th in college basketball).

