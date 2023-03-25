The No. 9 seed Florida Atlantic Owls (34-3) will play in an NCAA Tournament Elite Eight matchup with the No. 3 seed Kansas State Wildcats (26-9) on Saturday at Madison Square Garden, airing on TBS starting at 6:09 PM, with the winner heading to the Final Four.

In this article, you can take a look at the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Kansas State vs. Florida Atlantic matchup.

Kansas State vs. Florida Atlantic Game Info

When: Saturday, March 25, 2023 at 6:09 PM ET

Saturday, March 25, 2023 at 6:09 PM ET Where: Madison Square Garden in New York City, New York

Madison Square Garden in New York City, New York How to Watch on TV: TBS

Click on our link to sign up for a free trial of fuboTV, and start watching college hoops and tons of other live sports without cable today!

Kansas State vs. Florida Atlantic Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup on different sportsbooks.

Kansas State vs. Florida Atlantic Betting Trends

Kansas State is 23-11-1 ATS this season.

So far this season, 19 out of the Wildcats' 35 games have hit the over.

Florida Atlantic is 23-10-1 ATS this season.

A total of 16 Owls games this season have hit the over.

Kansas State Futures Odds

Odds to win the national championship: +800

+800 Kansas State is seventh-best in the country in terms of its odds to win the national championship (+800), much higher than its computer rankings (28th).

Oddsmakers have moved the Wildcats' national championship odds up from +15000 at the start of the season to +800. Among all teams in the country, that is the 36th-biggest change.

Kansas State's chances of winning the national championship, based on its odds, are 11.1%.

Florida Atlantic Futures Odds

Odds to win the national championship: +1300

+1300 With odds of +1300, Florida Atlantic has been given a 7.1% chance of winning the national championship.

Sign up for DraftKings Sportsbook using our link for a first deposit bonus.

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.