The No. 9 seed Florida Atlantic Owls (34-3) will hit the court for an NCAA Tournament Elite Eight matchup with the No. 3 seed Kansas State Wildcats (26-9) on Saturday at Madison Square Garden, airing on TBS beginning at 6:09 PM, with the winner heading to the Final Four.

In this article, you can check out the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Kansas State vs. Florida Atlantic matchup.

Kansas State vs. Florida Atlantic Game Info

When: Saturday, March 25, 2023 at 6:09 PM ET

Saturday, March 25, 2023 at 6:09 PM ET Where: Madison Square Garden in New York City, New York

How to Watch on TV: TBS

Kansas State vs. Florida Atlantic Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed at individual sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Kansas State Moneyline Florida Atlantic Moneyline BetMGM - 144.5 - - Bet on this game with BetMGM DraftKings Kansas State (-2) 144.5 -135 +115 Bet on this game with DraftKings

Kansas State vs. Florida Atlantic Betting Trends

Kansas State has compiled a 23-11-1 record against the spread this season.

So far this season, 19 out of the Wildcats' 35 games have gone over the point total.

Florida Atlantic is 23-10-1 ATS this year.

So far this season, 16 out of the Owls' 34 games with an over/under have hit the over.

Kansas State Futures Odds

Odds to win the national championship: +800

+800 Kansas State is seventh-best in college basketball in terms of its odds to win the national championship (+800), much higher than its computer rankings (28th).

The Wildcats' national championship odds have jumped from +15000 at the beginning of the season to +800, the 36th-biggest change among all teams.

Kansas State's chances of winning the national championship, based on its odds, are 11.1%.

Florida Atlantic Futures Odds

Odds to win the national championship: +1300

+1300 The implied probability of Florida Atlantic winning the national championship, based on its +1300 moneyline odds, is 7.1%.

