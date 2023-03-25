The No. 3 seed Kansas State Wildcats (26-9) will take on the No. 9 seed Florida Atlantic Owls (34-3) in the NCAA Tournament Elite Eight on Saturday at Madison Square Garden, airing on TBS beginning at 6:09 PM.

See odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Kansas State vs. Florida Atlantic matchup.

Kansas State vs. Florida Atlantic Game Info

  • When: Saturday, March 25, 2023 at 6:09 PM ET
  • Where: Madison Square Garden in New York City, New York
  • How to Watch on TV: TBS

Kansas State vs. Florida Atlantic Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed on several sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Kansas State Moneyline Florida Atlantic Moneyline
BetMGM Kansas State (-2.5) 144.5 -140 +115 Bet on this game with BetMGM
DraftKings Kansas State (-2) 144.5 -130 +110 Bet on this game with DraftKings

Kansas State vs. Florida Atlantic Betting Trends

  • Kansas State has compiled a 23-11-1 ATS record so far this year.
  • The Wildcats and their opponents have combined to hit the over 19 out of 35 times this season.
  • Florida Atlantic is 23-10-1 ATS this season.
  • In the Owls' 34 chances this season, the combined scoring has gone over the point total 16 times.

Kansas State Futures Odds

  • Odds to win the national championship: +1200
  • In terms of its odds to win the national championship (+1200), Kansas State is 10th-best in the country. It is far below that, 28th, according to computer rankings.
  • Oddsmakers have moved the Wildcats' national championship odds up from +15000 at the beginning of the season to +1200. Among all teams in college basketball, that is the 38th-biggest change.
  • Kansas State's chances of winning the national championship, based on its odds, are 7.7%.

Florida Atlantic Futures Odds

  • Odds to win the national championship: +1800
  • Based on its moneyline odds, Florida Atlantic has a 5.3% chance of winning the national championship.

