The No. 3 seed Kansas State Wildcats (26-9) and No. 9 seed Florida Atlantic Owls (34-3) will compete for a spot in the NCAA Tournament Final Four on Saturday at Madison Square Garden, beginning at 6:09 PM.

Kansas State vs. Florida Atlantic Game Info

When: Saturday, March 25, 2023 at 6:09 PM ET

Saturday, March 25, 2023 at 6:09 PM ET Where: Madison Square Garden in New York City, New York

Madison Square Garden in New York City, New York How to Watch on TV: TBS

Kansas State vs. Florida Atlantic Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Favorite Total Kansas State Moneyline Florida Atlantic Moneyline BetMGM Kansas State (-2.5) 144.5 -140 +115 Bet on this game with BetMGM DraftKings Kansas State (-2) 144.5 -130 +110 Bet on this game with DraftKings

Kansas State vs. Florida Atlantic Betting Trends

Kansas State has put together a 23-11-1 ATS record so far this year.

A total of 19 out of the Wildcats' 35 games this season have gone over the point total.

Florida Atlantic has covered 23 times in 34 games with a spread this year.

In the Owls' 34 chances this season, the combined scoring has gone over the point total 16 times.

Kansas State Futures Odds

Odds to win the national championship: +1200

+1200 Sportsbooks rate Kansas State considerably higher (10th-best in college basketball) than the computer rankings do (28th).

The Wildcats' national championship odds have jumped from +15000 at the start of the season to +1200, the 38th-biggest change among all teams.

Based on its moneyline odds, Kansas State has a 7.7% chance of winning the national championship.

Florida Atlantic Futures Odds

Odds to win the national championship: +1800

+1800 Florida Atlantic's chances of winning the national championship, based on its odds, are 5.3%.

