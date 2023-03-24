The Oklahoma City Thunder (36-37) face the Los Angeles Lakers (36-37) at Crypto.com Arena on March 24, 2023.

Keep reading for everything you need to know about this matchup between the Lakers and Thunder, including how to catch the action live with a free trial to fuboTV.

Watch live sports and TV without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to fuboTV!

Thunder vs. Lakers Game Info

When: Friday, March 24, 2023 at 10:30 PM ET

Friday, March 24, 2023 at 10:30 PM ET Where: Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California

Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California TV: Bally Sports

Bally Sports Watch Lakers vs. Thunder with fuboTV

Watch the NBA and tons of other live sports without cable! Use our link to get a free trial with fuboTV.

Thunder Stats Insights

The Thunder are shooting 46.7% from the field, 0.1% lower than the 46.8% the Lakers' opponents have shot this season.

Oklahoma City is 24-13 when it shoots higher than 46.8% from the field.

The Thunder are the 12th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Lakers sit at 19th.

The Thunder's 117.5 points per game are only 0.8 more points than the 116.7 the Lakers give up to opponents.

When it scores more than 116.7 points, Oklahoma City is 26-11.

Thunder Home & Away Comparison

At home the Thunder are better offensively, averaging 121.1 points per game, compared to 113.7 on the road. They're also better defensively, giving up 115.4 points per game at home, and 117.2 away.

Oklahoma City gives up 115.4 points per game at home, and 117.2 away.

At home the Thunder are averaging 25.5 assists per game, two more than on the road (23.5).

Thunder Injuries