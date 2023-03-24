Thunder vs. Lakers: Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Spread, Home/Road Splits
Published: Mar. 24, 2023 at 12:24 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Los Angeles Lakers (36-37) square off against the Oklahoma City Thunder (36-37) as 5.5-point favorites on Friday, March 24, 2023 at 10:30 PM ET on SportsNet LA and BSOK. The over/under is set at 232.5 for the matchup.
Thunder vs. Lakers Odds & Info
- When: Friday, March 24, 2023 at 10:30 PM ET
- Where: Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California
- TV: SportsNet LA and BSOK
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|Lakers
|-5.5
|232.5
Thunder Betting Records & Stats
- Oklahoma City has combined with its opponent to score more than 232.5 points in 38 of 73 games this season.
- Oklahoma City's contests this season have a 233.8-point average over/under, 1.3 more points than this game's point total.
- Oklahoma City is 45-27-0 against the spread this year.
- The Thunder have been victorious in 22, or 44.9%, of the 49 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.
- This season, Oklahoma City has won eight of its 19 games, or 42.1%, when it is the underdog by at least +180 on the moneyline.
- Oklahoma City has an implied victory probability of 35.7% according to the moneyline set by oddsmakers for this matchup.
Thunder vs. Lakers Over/Under Stats
|Games Over 232.5
|% of Games Over 232.5
|Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|Lakers
|38
|52.1%
|116.5
|234
|116.7
|233
|232.3
|Thunder
|38
|52.1%
|117.5
|234
|116.3
|233
|230.4
Additional Thunder Insights & Trends
- Oklahoma City has gone 7-3 over its last 10 contests, with a 6-3 record against the spread during that span.
- The Thunder have hit the over in five of their last 10 contests.
- In 2022-23 against the spread, Oklahoma City has a lower winning percentage at home (.595, 22-14-0 record) than away (.639, 23-13-0).
- The Thunder put up an average of 117.5 points per game, only 0.8 more points than the 116.7 the Lakers allow.
- When it scores more than 116.7 points, Oklahoma City is 28-8 against the spread and 26-11 overall.
Thunder vs. Lakers Betting Splits
|ATS Record
|ATS Record Against 5.5+ Point Spread
|Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|Lakers
|36-37
|7-2
|36-37
|Thunder
|45-27
|19-8
|42-31
Thunder vs. Lakers Point Insights
|Lakers
|Thunder
|116.5
|117.5
|8
|5
|25-8
|28-8
|26-7
|26-11
|116.7
|116.3
|21
|19
|26-18
|28-8
|27-17
|24-12
