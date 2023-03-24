Friday's game features the Washington Huskies (17-14) and the Kansas State Wildcats (19-16) matching up at Alaska Airlines Arena at Hec Edmundson Pavilion (on March 24) at 10:00 PM. This matchup, according to our computer prediction, will result in a 66-63 win for Washington.

The Wildcats' last contest on Tuesday ended in a 71-55 victory over Wyoming.

Kansas State vs. Washington Game Info

When: Friday, March 24, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Friday, March 24, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET Where: Alaska Airlines Arena at Hec Edmundson Pavilion in Seattle, Washington

Kansas State vs. Washington Score Prediction

Prediction: Washington 66, Kansas State 63

Kansas State Schedule Analysis

Against the No. 3 Iowa Hawkeyes on November 17, the Wildcats registered their best win of the season, an 84-83 home victory.

When facing Quadrant 1 teams, the Wildcats are 2-12 (.143%) -- tied for the 50th-most victories, but also tied for the eighth-most defeats.

Kansas State has tied for the 26th-most Quadrant 2 wins in the nation (six).

Against Quadrant 3 opponents (according to the RPI), the Huskies are 4-2 (.667%) -- tied for the 122nd-most victories.

Kansas State 2022-23 Best Wins

84-83 at home over Iowa (No. 3/AP Poll) on November 17

78-77 at home over Iowa State (No. 17/AP Poll) on February 1

63-45 at home over Kansas (No. 33) on February 22

87-68 at home over Baylor (No. 37) on February 15

86-72 at home over Oklahoma State (No. 41) on January 4

Kansas State Performance Insights