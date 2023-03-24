The Arizona Coyotes (27-33-12) will attempt to stop a five-game road losing streak when they square off against the Colorado Avalanche (41-23-6) on Friday, March 24 at 9:00 PM ET on ESPN+, ALT, and BSAZX.

The Avalanche's offense has scored 39 goals in their past 10 outings, while conceding 23 goals. A total of 31 power-play opportunities during that time have turned into 11 power-play goals (35.5%). They are 7-2-1 in those contests.

Get ready for this matchup by checking out our pick for who will emerge with the victory in Friday's hockey action.

Avalanche vs. Coyotes Predictions for Friday

Our model for this matchup expects a final score of Avalanche 4, Coyotes 2.

Moneyline Pick: Avalanche (-435)

Avalanche (-435) Total Pick: Under (6.5)

Under (6.5) Computer Predicted Spread: Avalanche (-2.4)

Check out the latest odds for this game and place your bets with DraftKings.

Avalanche Splits and Trends

The Avalanche (41-23-6 overall) have a 12-6-18 record in contests that have required overtime.

Colorado is 12-8-3 (27 points) in its 23 games decided by one goal.

Looking at the five times this season the Avalanche finished a game with only one goal, they have a 2-1-2 record, good for six points.

Colorado has taken seven points from the 13 games this season when it scored two goals (3-9-1 record).

The Avalanche are 35-9-3 in the 47 games when they have scored three or more goals (to record 73 points).

In the 31 games when Colorado has capitalized on a single power-play goal, it registered 40 points after finishing 19-10-2.

In the 36 games when it outshot its opponent, Colorado is 22-10-4 (48 points).

The Avalanche's opponents have had more shots in 30 games. The Avalanche went 16-13-1 in those contests (33 points).

Avalanche Rank Avalanche AVG Coyotes AVG Coyotes Rank 14th 3.26 Goals Scored 2.78 27th 9th 2.76 Goals Allowed 3.43 24th 8th 33.1 Shots 25.7 32nd 18th 31.5 Shots Allowed 35.6 31st 4th 24.9% Power Play % 19.5% 23rd 17th 78.8% Penalty Kill % 76.3% 21st

Put your picks to the test and bet with DraftKings.

Avalanche vs. Coyotes Game Time and TV Channel

When: Friday, March 24, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET

Friday, March 24, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, ALT, and BSAZX

ESPN+, ALT, and BSAZX Live Stream: Watch this game on fuboTV!

Watch this game on fuboTV! Where: Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado

Not all offers available in all states, please visit DraftKings for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.