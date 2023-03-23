When the Los Angeles Clippers (38-35) and Oklahoma City Thunder (36-36) face off at Crypto.com Arena on Thursday at 10:30 PM ET, Russell Westbrook and Shai Gilgeous-Alexander will be two players to watch.

In the article below, we'll give you all the info you need to know about who to keep your eye on in this matchup on NBA TV, BSSC, and BSOK.

How to Watch Thunder vs. Clippers

Game Day: Thursday, March 23

Thursday, March 23 Game Time: 10:30 PM ET

10:30 PM ET Arena: Crypto.com Arena

Crypto.com Arena Location: Los Angeles, California

Thunder's Last Game

On Tuesday, the Thunder beat the Clippers 101-100, led by Gilgeous-Alexander with 31 points. Kawhi Leonard was the top scorer for the losing team with 21 points.

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Shai Gilgeous-Alexander 31 7 4 0 0 1 Jalen Williams 20 8 3 1 1 2 Josh Giddey 13 6 6 0 0 0

Thunder Players to Watch

Gilgeous-Alexander is the Thunder's top scorer (31.4 points per game, fourth in NBA) and assist man (5.5), and contributes 4.8 rebounds.

Josh Giddey leads the Thunder in rebounding (7.8 per game) and assists (6.1), and averages 16.1 points. He also averages 0.8 steals and 0.4 blocked shots.

The Thunder get 13.6 points, 4.5 rebounds and 3.2 assists per game from Jalen Williams.

The Thunder get 13.9 points, 4.4 rebounds and 2.2 assists per game from Luguentz Dort.

Kenrich Williams is posting 8 points, 4.9 rebounds and 2 assists per game, making 51.7% of his shots from the field.

Top Performers (Last 10 Games)

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Josh Giddey 16 8.3 7.6 0.9 0.1 1.1 Shai Gilgeous-Alexander 24.1 3.8 2.7 1.3 0.2 0.6 Jalen Williams 15.3 5.7 3.5 1.5 0.5 1 Luguentz Dort 12.9 4.7 2 1.1 0.4 2.1 Jaylin Williams 6.8 4.6 1.2 0.7 0.5 1.3

