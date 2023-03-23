The Oklahoma City Thunder (36-36) go up against the Los Angeles Clippers (38-35) at Crypto.com Arena on March 23, 2023.

Thunder vs. Clippers Game Info

When: Thursday, March 23, 2023 at 10:30 PM ET

Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California TV: NBA TV, BSSC, BSOK

Thunder Stats Insights

The Thunder's 46.7% shooting percentage from the field this season is the same as the Clippers have allowed to their opponents.

This season, Oklahoma City has a 24-12 record in games the team collectively shoots over 47.1% from the field.

The Thunder are the 12th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Clippers sit at 17th.

The Thunder's 117.6 points per game are 5.2 more points than the 112.4 the Clippers give up.

Oklahoma City has put together a 28-18 record in games it scores more than 112.4 points.

Thunder Home & Away Comparison

The Thunder average 121.1 points per game at home, 7.1 more than away (114.0). On defense they give up 115.4 per game, 1.5 fewer points than on the road (116.9).

The Thunder collect 2.0 more assists per game at home (25.5) than on the road (23.5).

Thunder Injuries