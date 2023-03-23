Shai Gilgeous-Alexander's Oklahoma City Thunder face the Los Angeles Clippers at 10:30 PM ET on Thursday.

In his last game, a 101-100 win against the Clippers, Gilgeous-Alexander tallied 31 points, seven rebounds and four assists.

Below, we dig into Gilgeous-Alexander's stats and trends to help you pick out the most appealing prop bets.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander Prop Bets vs. the Clippers

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 31.5 31.4 33.3 Rebounds 5.5 4.8 5.8 Assists 4.5 5.5 4.5 PRA 41.5 41.7 43.6 PR 36.5 36.2 39.1 3PM 0.5 0.9 0.6



Looking to bet on one or more of Shai Gilgeous-Alexander's player prop bets? Sign up at DraftKings with our link to get a first deposit bonus today!

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander Insights vs. the Clippers

Gilgeous-Alexander is responsible for attempting 18.7% of his team's field goal attempts this season with 20.4 per game.

This season, he's accounted for 6.0% of his team's three-pointers made, averaging 0.9 per game.

Gilgeous-Alexander's Thunder average 104.9 possessions per game, sixth-highest among NBA teams, while the Clippers are one of the league's slowest with 100.9 possessions per contest.

On defense, the Clippers have conceded 112.4 points per game, which is ninth-best in the league.

Giving up 43.2 rebounds per game, the Clippers are the 14th-ranked team in the league.

Giving up 24.7 assists per game, the Clippers are the 10th-ranked squad in the NBA.

Allowing 12.2 made 3-pointers per game, the Clippers are the 13th-ranked team in the NBA.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander vs. the Clippers

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 3/21/2023 36 31 7 4 1 0 0 10/27/2022 34 24 5 6 2 0 3 10/25/2022 37 33 5 8 2 3 3

Want another way to try to win cash prizes? Add Gilgeous-Alexander or any of his Thunder teammates to your lineup in FanDuel Daily Fantasy NBA contests. Use our link to sign up and get a great offer for new users. (See website for offer details, not available in all areas.)

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.